Law firm pays tribute after death of managing partner

LAW firm Machins Solicitors has announced the death of its managing partner Mark Pelopida.
Mr Pelopida pictured, 57, died earlier this month after a short illness. Kathryn Ainsworth, head of Machins’ family department and head of legal practice, has taken over as managing partner on an interim basis.
She said: “We are devastated to announce the news of Mark’s death. He was an inspirational leader, a great colleague and a friend to us all. He will be sadly missed across the business and within the local community as a whole”
Machins has opened a book of condolences at its offices in Luton and Berkhamsted. It can also be accessed online at https://www.machins.co.uk/news/online-condolences/.
Mr Pelopida qualified as a solicitor in 1991 and joined Machins in 1996. As well as being the firm’s managing partner, he also headed its company commercial team.
