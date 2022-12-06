International success: Medical trials trailblazer celebrates its Queen’s Award for Enterprise

CLINICAL trials specialist Medical Research Network has received its Queen’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade.

Stuart Redding, chief executive of the Milton Keynes-based company, is pictured above with the Queen’s Award Grant of Appointment presented by The Countess Howe, His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire.

The award, established by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth in 1965, is Britain’s most prestigious business award. The International Trade category is awarded to companies who have achieved spectacular growth and commercial success overseas.

The presentation to Mr Redding and MRN’s founder and executive chairman Dr Graham Wylie pictured left took place at a company meeting at the Wyboston Lakes Resort in Bedfordshire. MRN executives from France, Germany, Spain, and Japan watched the presentation in person, while executives from the MRN office in Chicago watched live via a streamed broadcast.

Mr Redding said: “This is a truly wonderful moment for MRN, and we are thrilled to be recognised with the UK’s top business honour. As we have done for the past 16 years, we will continue to lead the way providing patient choice in clinical trials through innovation, expanding our geographical reach, enhancing our solutions with digital technology, and expanding our portfolio of services organically and through acquisitions. “This award is a further validation of our position as the catalysts of community based clinical trials, designing and scaling trials quickly and efficiently, bringing medicines to market faster.”

The Countess Howe also presented, on behalf of His Majesty the King and in memory of Her late Majesty the Queen, a commemorative crystal trophy.

The Queen’s Award recognises MRN’s substantial global growth in the past five years. The company, based at Crownhill, now trades in 20 overseas markets and has become a global leader in the decentralised clinical trial industry. Its customers include four of the top ten biopharma companies worldwide and MRN has become the largest independent, global, business conducting in-home trial visits, delivering more than 400 visits a week around the globe.

MRN provides market-leading platforms for global implementation of decentralised clinical trials. The company’s Home Trial Support service takes clinical trial research visits to patients in their own community and its in-home visit model supports patients, research sites and drug developers, making clinical trials making them faster, more flexible, efficient and improving data quality.

The Countess Howe said: “Many people have not considered the process behind how the drug bought at the local pharmacy, or the medical procedure undergone at hospital were discovered.

“MRN’s approach, from supporting researchers and drug developers through to giving dedicated support to patients by engaging in decentralised clinical trials, is improving not only the patient experience but encouraging patient recruitment and retention and is to be warmly celebrated.”