Industrial HQ unit sold to investor in £4.95m deal

MAJOR refurbishment and investment in improving its energy efficiency is planned for an industrial unit in Bedford after its purchase by a private European investor.

The 41,000 sq ft headquarters building in Hammond Road pictured above has been acquired in a deal worth £4.95 million. It will bring much-needed industrial stock to the Bedford market, says commercial property consultant Kirkby Diamond.

It acted for the owner occupier who had no further need for the building. “The property was put on the open market where we had strong interest from a range of owner occupiers and investors alike,” said Kirkby Diamond associate and head of agency Andrew Dudley.

The successful final bid came from an unnamed European investor with local holdings, the leading last-mile real estate company in Europe, he added.

“This is an excellent result for our client and for Bedford business. We went to best and final bids and one of the main local investor stakeholders was chosen. Their plan is to refurbish the unit and increase its green credentials, giving Bedford much-needed industrial stock.”