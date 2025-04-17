Hybrid working boosts productivity – but employers want more office time

Charlotte Anderson, practice lead for Grant Thornton in Milton Keynes.

HYBRID working has boosted productivity and staff wellbeing but employers remain keen for employees to spend more time in the office than working from home, says new research.

The findings by business and financial adviser Grant Thornton UK in its latest Business Outlook Tracker show that 90% of companies currently have a hybrid working approach.

Of these, most believe that the approach is adding significant value to their business and their people:

76% believe that it has boosted their people’s productivity.

74% believe that it has positively impacted their people’s wellbeing.

79% believe that their people prefer a hybrid working approach.

79% believe that hybrid working is beneficial for their business.

Yet 74% of these respondents would prefer their people to spend more time in the office. This may be due to a recognition that in-person interactions can often be more beneficial for specific activities – 78% of the businesses adopting a hybrid approach say that it is impacting their ability to provide adequate support and development for younger or trainee employees.

Charlotte Anderson, practice lead for Grant Thornton UK in Milton Keynes, said: “Across the East of England, we are seeing businesses embrace hybrid working while still valuing crucial in-person connections. This flexible approach boosts wellbeing and productivity, yet many organisations recognise that activities like mentoring younger talent thrive with face-to-face interaction.

“Finding the right balance is essential for businesses.”

Grant Thornton trusts its people to make sensible decisions about where and when they work, she added. “A trust-based approach with clear guiding principles allows employees to deliver high-quality work while enjoying a better work-life balance. Implementing a supportive framework helps ensure everyone’s needs are met.”

