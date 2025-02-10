Have your say: Chamber urges businesses to discuss opportunities and challenges in major economic survey

MILTON Keynes Chamber of Commerce is calling on local businesses to take part in the latest British Chambers of Commerce Quarterly Economic Survey, which launches today (Monday).

The survey is the largest and most representative independent business research in the UK, providing insights into the current economic climate.

Milton Keynes Chamber’s head of policy Simon Cox is keen to hear from all businesses and employers as part of the survey.

“This survey is a crucial tool for understanding the challenges and opportunities facing businesses within Milton Keynes,” he said.

“The data collected will be used by policymakers in the Treasury and Bank of England to inform decisions that impact the economic environment we operate in. By taking part, businesses in Milton Keynes have a direct line to those who shape our economy.”

The QES asks businesses about various topics, including domestic sales and orders, export sales and orders, hiring intentions, investment intentions, recruitment difficulties, cash flow, confidence, and price pressures.

The feedback gathered is vital for influencing government policy, with the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee placing particular importance on the QES and its findings.

Complete the survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/QES_Q1_25

In his role, Simon is committed to leading policy initiatives that align with the needs of the local business community. He works closely with local businesses and members of the Milton Keynes Chamber of Commerce to ensure their voices are heard and represented.

“Following the announcement of the Autumn Statement, we are keen to understand the local picture for businesses based in Milton Keynes and the Quarterly Economic Survey is the best way to measure the local economy and future trends.”

For more information on how to participate in the Quarterly Economic Survey or to learn more about the Chamber’s policy initiatives, contact policy@chambermk.co.uk.