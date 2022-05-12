Recruitment campaign uses city’s best attributes to lure top talent

A NEW campaign to attract the best talent in the medical sector is under way at Milton Keynes University Hospital.

The campaign is focusing on the advantages of living and working in Milton Keynes and the hospital trust has awarded the campaign contract to Milton Keynes-based marketing specialist WSA – The Communications Agency.

MKUH was named the highest-scoring hospital to work for in the East of England in the latest annual NHS Staff Survey, which also found that the hospital’s staff were the most motivated in the UK. The hospital has introduced a benefits package recognised as one of the best in the sector and has focused on supporting its staff health and wellbeing and developing its flexible working offer.

Now it is championing the advantages that Milton Keynes has to offer in order to attract the best medical and healthcare talent through its doors.

MKUH chief executive Professor Joe Harrison pictured right said: “Much like Milton Keynes itself, our hospital is growing. New buildings and infrastructure, such as the Maple Centre [extension to the hospital’s A&E department] which is set to open its doors later this year, enable us to continue expanding our services for the benefit of our local community.

“Milton Keynes was built by forward-thinkers and we want to help attract even more brilliant people to our hospital and the wider region.”

The hospital opened as Milton Keynes General Hospital in 1984 and was an integral part of rapid growth plans, servicing the health and medical needs of the fledgling population and becoming one of the largest employers in the Buckinghamshire region. Almost 40 years later, Milton Keynes University Hospital has expanded to support a community that has more than doubled in size.

As well as improving working conditions for staff, MKUH has enhanced its facilities and has been at the forefront of introducing medical technologies to healthcare in Europe, including being the first in the continent to introduce certain robotic surgeries.

WSA – The Communications Agency won the contract following a formal tender process. It employs 30 staff at its office in Mount Farm and is expert in advertising, digital marketing, design, websites, events and public relations. WSA won a national award for best development of an employer brand at The FIRM Awards recruitment excellence for its work with Elysium Healthcare.

“We are delighted to have been chosen to partner with Milton Keynes University Hospital and to work together on attracting fresh talent to this wonderful region,” said WSA managing director Jerry Taylor pictured right.

“Anyone that lives here knows that Milton Keynes is not just concrete cows and roundabouts. It is a vibrant growth hub that fantastically balances technological innovation with sustainable and ecological principles.

“Milton Keynes University Hospital is one of the key pillars at the foundation of ongoing success in this region and we are immensely proud and excited to be part of the next step in their journey.”