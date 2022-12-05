Gifts company sees Christmas come early with premises move

CHRISTMAS has come early for a festive gifts company.

The Elf Store – known for its The Elf on the Shelf merchandise – has agreed a five-year lease on a 5,850 sq ft warehouse unit pictured above at TORC:MK, Chippenham Drive, Kingston.

The company is moving from a smaller unit nearby due to increased demand for its Christmas-related products include advent calendars, board games, letters to Santa, blankets, cushions, party packs, books, Santa’s Scout elves and accessories.

The agreed rent sets a new record for premises on the estate, said Andrew Dudley, consultant at commercial property consultancy Kirkby Diamond in Milton Keynes, who acted for the landlord.