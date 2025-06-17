FSB appoints new chair for its South Central region

Yvette Lamidey.

EXECUTIVE coach and mentor Yvette Lamidey has taken over the role of regional chair for the South Central region of the Federation of Small Businesses.

Her role involves championing and representing the FSB locally and as part of its new English Policy Unit discussing local and national issues.

The South Central region covers Thames Valley, Hampshire, Dorset and the Isle of Wight.

“I am delighted to have been appointed to this key role,” said Yvette. “I am deeply committed to ensuring that the voice of small businesses across our region is clearly heard, particularly during such a critical time for small businesses.”

The FSB celebrated its 50th anniversary last year. Yvette said a key part of her role is to ensure the FSB continues to grow its business community with volunteering remaining essential to local business support.

“Building a business community where we can share experiences and support each other is key to my volunteer role and I look forward to meeting local businesses whether virtually or in person.”

