Former engineering firm’s premises sold in deal for £6.45m

A PRIME INDUSTRIAL site in Bletchley that was previously home to engineering company Broadways Stampings and Dyson Die Casting has been sold for £6.45 million.

Ryan Grant and Chris Pole of Interpath Advisory were appointed joint administrators of Broadways Stampings Ltd and Dyson Diecastings Ltd in Auigust last year. They appointed Toby O’Sullivan and Ben Holyhead of Watling Real Estate, a new business formed following the management buy-out of the former Avison Young UK Restructuring Solutions team, to advise on the sale of the industrial site (main picture, outlined in blue) in Second Avenue, on the Denbigh West industrial estate.

The property comprises a vacant freehold industrial and warehouse complex totalling around 189,00 sq ft on a six-acre site.

Mr Holyhead said: “It is rare for a prime industrial site of this size to be openly marketed and consequently there was a high level of interest. The site offers numerous short-, medium- and long-term asset management and redevelopment options subject to planning, which attracted interest from across the occupier, investor and developer markets.”

The site has been acquired by an owner-occupier, he added.

Irwin Mitchell LLP acted for the Administrators Interpath Advisory. The buyer was advised by Freeths.