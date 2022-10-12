Expanding accountancy firm completes ‘exciting’ acquisition

FAST-GROWING accountancy firm Advalorem Group has completed the acquisition of Cambridge-based LIRIC Accountants.

The two companies have been working together for the past five months. LIRIC founder Lisa Compton and her five colleagues have joined the Advalorem Group as part of the deal.

Joint managing director Nikki Adams said: “The acquisition of Liric Accountants is an exciting addition to the Ad Valorem Group. Extending our reach for both talent and clients into the innovation hotspot of the Cambridge area, Liric’s digital presence fits extremely well with our existing Milton Keynes operation.”

Pictured above: Lisa Compton (centre) with Advalorem Group joint managing directors Nigel and Nikki Adams.

Ms Compton said: “LIRIC is delighted to now be part of the Ad Valorem family. My team and I are excited about joining an award-winning practice that shares the same values.

“We look forward to helping Ad Valorem grow into the Cambridge area and are confident that our existing clients will continue to experience great service and at the same time gain access to additional technical expertise, to support their own personal and business needs.”