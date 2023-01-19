Don’t miss it… Your Business Expo is set to deliver for the region’s businesses

THE DATE: February 8 2023. The venue: Hangar One at Sywell Aerodrome in Northamptonshire. The countdown to a superb event for businesses across the county to reach, engage and connect is nearing its end.

The occasion is the first Your Business Expo of 2023, brought to Northamptonshire’s business community by Business Times – the county’s leading business newspaper and sister title to Business MK – and full service marketing agency qoob as the expo’s headline sponsor.

Your Business Expo aims to create opportunities for quality sales leads, to meet with the county’s key decision-makers and to increase awareness of your business brand. More than 80 exhibitors, including many of Northamptonshire’s leading, brightest and fastest-growing organisations, are ready to welcome the anticipated numbers of visitors.

And they will also have the opportunity to learn from the experts at insightful workshops delivered by industry experts on key business topics. These will include the latest expert advice on marketing, delivered by qoob, and on HR matters in a discussion led by Your Business Expo fellow sponsor HR Solutions.

Other sponsors of the expo include Northampton-based oil and lubricants specialist Mannol UK, Mainland Heating Solutions and training and development consultancy Competitive Edge.

Your Business Expo will begin with a networking breakfast led by the regional team at networking group Business Buzz ahead of the main exhibition itself, giving participating businesses and others the opportunity to enjoy some extra networking. Afterwards, delegates will take a tour around the 100+ stands at the sold-out event, stopping off to gain valuable business insights into a variety of topical themes at seminars delivered by some of Northamptonshire’s leading experts in their field.

Your Business Expo 2023 is the first since the Your Business Expo brand became part of Pulse Group Media, publisher of Business Times and its sister title Business MK, covering Milton Keynes and Bedfordshire. Plans are under way to stage a Your Business Expo in Milton Keynes later in 2023.

“Already the buzz is starting,” said Pulse Group Media director Kerry Lewis-Stevenson. “The reaction to our announcing the date has been overwhelming, frankly, and we are delighted with the response in terms of enquiries, the enthusiasm of the sponsors we have already secured and the quality of exhibitors.

“Sywell will be a wonderful venue befitting an event of the quality we are aiming to stage and we know that businesses around the county will benefit by coming along to join us.”

Find out more, book your exhibition stand and your place at the networking breakfast and register for your free tickets at www.yourbusinessexpo.co.uk or email hello@yourbusinessexpo.co.uk