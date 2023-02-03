Diversity champions: The MK Business Achievement Awards 2023 finalists are announced

THE FINALISTS in the Milton Keynes Business Achievement Awards 2023 have been announced.
The awards, this year themed around Celebrating Diversity, attracted a record number of entries which reflects the importance to employers of the issues around diversity, equality and inclusion, said Nicholas Mann, chair of the awards organiser Milton Keynes Business Leaders Partnership.
Speaking exclusively to Business MK, Mr Mann pictured said: “The number of companies entering MKBAA this year has been overwhelming and their ongoing achievements to cultivate a more diverse and inclusive workforce has come through loud and clear. Businesses should feel proud yet continue to push for even greater fairness within our community.
“We know that implementing DE&I strategies alone is not enough. We are on a journey to create a diverse working environment today by applying changes and working with employees and stakeholders to shape behaviours and attitudes that will benefit future generations.
“It is our new incoming talent who will benefit from the foundations that we put in place today, which is why creating more equal opportunities for young people in order to attract and retain talent is so important.”
“Milton Keynes is one of the most ethnically diverse communities in the UK. For some time businesses have been working to bridge the gap between these different groups of people, creating opportunities while harnessing the best talent each community has to offer.
“Most organisations do not have the budget to invest in whole new departments tasked with implementing DE&I strategies but what is apparent is the small incremental changes, which are making a significant difference. These actions should be recognised and celebrated.”
The winners will be announced at a gala dinner and ceremony in the Marshall Arena at Stadium MK on March 23. Find out more and book your place at www.mkbaa.co.uk
MKBAA 2023 FINALISTS
Business Impact in the Community
Diversity Marketplace
MK College Group
Safety Centre (Hazard Alley)
Love Local Hub CIC
Celebrating Diversity
Diversity Marketplace
Milton Keynes Discovery Centre
Milton Keynes Islamic Arts and Culture
NatWest
Charity of the Year
YMCA Milton Keynes
Camphill MK Communities
DREAMSAI Milton Keynes
Safety Centre (Hazard Alley)
Ride High
Culture & Arts
The Parks Trust
Camphill MK Communities
Milton Keynes Islamic Arts and Culture
MÓTUS Dance
Customer Service
George Davies Turf
BSI
Red Giraffe Marketing
Aztech IT Solutions
Jane Smith Financial Planning
Design & Creativity
Red Giraffe Marketing
Yellowyoyo
Visual Identity
Swanbourne House
Champagne Fire Truck
Leisure & Entertainment
StadiumMK
Ride High Equestrian Centre
Popworld Milton Keynes
Entrepreneur of the Year
Odette Mould – Harry’s Rainbow
Sanj Chandi – Treat Street
Jennifer Smith – Smith Jenkins Ltd
Accursio Romeo – Romeo Dance Academy
Kevin Ludford – Fumopay Ltd
Innovation
BSI
Autotech Group
Reas Group | KonnekApp
Volador FlyTech
Technology
Clearview Intelligence Group
Comms365
Matrix
Aztech IT Solutions
New Business
Incubation Nation
EM Dance Coaching
First Class Athletics
Professional Services
Howes Percival
Smith Jenkins Ltd
Metro Bank PLC
Youtopia Solutions
Oakwood Resources
Small and Medium Business
Whitecap Consulting
Treat Street
Chameleon Events
Yellowyoyo
Micro Business
Autotech Training
Pauline Quirke Academy
Marc Davies Bespoke Interiors
Lucid Connect
The headline sponsors for MKBAA 2023 are Milton Keynes Council, The Open University and Brioche Pasquier. Other sponsorship opportunities are still available.