Diversity champions: The MK Business Achievement Awards 2023 finalists are announced

THE FINALISTS in the Milton Keynes Business Achievement Awards 2023 have been announced.

The awards, this year themed around Celebrating Diversity, attracted a record number of entries which reflects the importance to employers of the issues around diversity, equality and inclusion, said Nicholas Mann, chair of the awards organiser Milton Keynes Business Leaders Partnership.

Speaking exclusively to Business MK, Mr Mann pictured said: “The number of companies entering MKBAA this year has been overwhelming and their ongoing achievements to cultivate a more diverse and inclusive workforce has come through loud and clear. Businesses should feel proud yet continue to push for even greater fairness within our community.

“We know that implementing DE&I strategies alone is not enough. We are on a journey to create a diverse working environment today by applying changes and working with employees and stakeholders to shape behaviours and attitudes that will benefit future generations.

“It is our new incoming talent who will benefit from the foundations that we put in place today, which is why creating more equal opportunities for young people in order to attract and retain talent is so important.”

“Milton Keynes is one of the most ethnically diverse communities in the UK. For some time businesses have been working to bridge the gap between these different groups of people, creating opportunities while harnessing the best talent each community has to offer.

“Most organisations do not have the budget to invest in whole new departments tasked with implementing DE&I strategies but what is apparent is the small incremental changes, which are making a significant difference. These actions should be recognised and celebrated.”

The winners will be announced at a gala dinner and ceremony in the Marshall Arena at Stadium MK on March 23. Find out more and book your place at www.mkbaa.co.uk

MKBAA 2023 FINALISTS

Business Impact in the Community

Diversity Marketplace

MK College Group

Safety Centre (Hazard Alley)

Love Local Hub CIC

Celebrating Diversity

Diversity Marketplace

Milton Keynes Discovery Centre

Milton Keynes Islamic Arts and Culture

NatWest

Charity of the Year

YMCA Milton Keynes

Camphill MK Communities

DREAMSAI Milton Keynes

Safety Centre (Hazard Alley)

Ride High

Culture & Arts

The Parks Trust

Camphill MK Communities

Milton Keynes Islamic Arts and Culture

MÓTUS Dance

Customer Service

George Davies Turf

BSI

Red Giraffe Marketing

Aztech IT Solutions

Jane Smith Financial Planning

Design & Creativity

Red Giraffe Marketing

Yellowyoyo

Visual Identity

Swanbourne House

Champagne Fire Truck

Leisure & Entertainment

StadiumMK

Ride High Equestrian Centre

Popworld Milton Keynes

Entrepreneur of the Year

Odette Mould – Harry’s Rainbow

Sanj Chandi – Treat Street

Jennifer Smith – Smith Jenkins Ltd

Accursio Romeo – Romeo Dance Academy

Kevin Ludford – Fumopay Ltd

Innovation

BSI

Autotech Group

Reas Group | KonnekApp

Volador FlyTech

Technology

Clearview Intelligence Group

Comms365

Matrix

Aztech IT Solutions

New Business

Incubation Nation

EM Dance Coaching

First Class Athletics

Professional Services

Howes Percival

Smith Jenkins Ltd

Metro Bank PLC

Youtopia Solutions

Oakwood Resources

Small and Medium Business

Whitecap Consulting

Treat Street

Chameleon Events

Yellowyoyo

Micro Business

Autotech Training

Pauline Quirke Academy

Marc Davies Bespoke Interiors

Lucid Connect

The headline sponsors for MKBAA 2023 are Milton Keynes Council, The Open University and Brioche Pasquier. Other sponsorship opportunities are still available.