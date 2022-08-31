Discover the secrets of entrepreneurial success

BUSINESSWOMAN Angela McCall is on a mission to create the city’s largest conference and expo for small business owners who she believes were ‘a forgotten community’ during Covid.

Moved by the fact that millions of self-employed people and company directors in the UK have been excluded from the government’s special funding schemes over the last few years, Angela – founder of Milton Keynes based digital marketing company McCall Media Ltd – is set to launch The Art of Entrepreneurship business expo on September 19 at the DoubleTree by Hilton, Stadium MK, bringing ambitious entrepreneurs and owners of small and micro companies together to collaborate, connect and expand their business relationships.

The large-scale, in-person event will be the first of its kind in Milton Keynes and surrounding counties and will include up to 102 exhibitors and eight keynote speakers throughout the day.

With less than four weeks to go and more than 70 stands confirmed, it has created a buzz among the local business community and will be officially opened by the Mayor of Milton Keynes Cllr Amanda Marlow.

“I have managed to gain buy-in and interest from the city’s Mayor and small and micro businesses who are eager to attend because they can see my genuine passion for wanting to give something back. I know how hard the last few years have been – I have gone through it myself,” says Angela pictured right.

“We have not had a business expo aimed entirely at this sized business community for a very long time and I am determined to make this first event a huge success because these are the businesses that have fought long and hard to stay afloat and thrive despite having little to no financial support over the last few years.

“What makes The Art of Entrepreneurship different is that it is not your average business expo, it is more a celebration of the highly committed business owners and self-employed people who have overcome the odds.”

Angela’s book of the same name The Art of Entrepreneurship will be released days after the expo on September 22, featuring 22 mostly local professionals providing wisdom and expertise on common business issues.

“The concept for the book is really what inspired the expo,” she says. “It is about bringing a community together to help, listen and do business and we have had so much interest we have already secured the date for the next event in 2023, aiming to run it every six months to gain momentum.

“I would urge anyone who would like to take a stand for the first one to be quick and anyone who is unable to exhibit can pre-book and attend as a visitor for free on the day.”

