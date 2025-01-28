Deal for golf holiday business is set to create a sports travel powerhouse

LAWYERS at regional law firm Howes Percival have played their part in the sale of the UK’s fastest-growing golf travel operator to the global market leader in running and cycling travel.

Sports Tours International has completed its purchase of ASR Travel Group, including its subsidiary Golf Holidays Direct and four other dormant companies.

Golf Holidays Direct, which is based in Stevenage, was founded in 2017 and has grown to become Europe’s third largest golf travel business. Its move to become part of Sports Tours International is part of its owner and chairman of betting company Betfred Fred Done’s plan to create the UK’s largest sports travel group.

Lawyers at Howes Percival’s Milton Keynes office advised on the deal. Corporate partner Tom Redman said: “We wish everyone concerned the very best for the future and expect to see both brands go from strength to strength.

“I am delighted for the team. We have hit the ground running in 2025 after a very busy end to the year with the rush to complete pre-Budget deals. Leisure and tourism is a big and growing sector for us now and the depth of resource and specialist knowledge have meant we could put together an incredible team of advisers.”

Joanna Nicholls, who heads Howes Percival’s leisure and tourism sector team, added: “This was a fantastic deal to be involved in and another fine example of the specialist advice that our well-established leisure and tourism team can provide to our clients in the sector.”

The corporate finance team from Dow Schofield Watts in the Midlands, led by Ryan Shields and Fahim Kassam, worked with the shareholders and lawyers from Howes Percival.

“We are delighted to have found a fantastic partner for Golf Holidays Direct moving forwards and are excited to follow its next steps as part of the wider Sports Tours family,” said Ryan.

“We worked closely with the shareholders to prepare the business for sale and ran a full sale process with UK and International parties.

“Sports Tours International were the standout strategic partner, delivering a strong outcome for the shareholders with an innovative structure and commercial approach throughout.”

The Golf Holidays Direct brand will remain unchanged and continue to operate out of its headquarters in Stevenage, led by founder Lewis Remington as managing director.

He said: “Joining the Sports Tours family represents a landmark moment for Golf Holidays Direct as we seek to redefine the golf travel industry.

“This acquisition will enable the combined team to leverage each other’s strengths and unlock further growth opportunities.”

Sports Tours International’s chief executive Tim Przybysz said: “I could not be prouder to partner with the team at Golf Holidays Direct. They are a natural fit, possessing an entrepreneurial spirit and passion for their sport that mirrors our own.”

Sports Tours International was advised by a legal team from Gateleys.

