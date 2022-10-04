Data centre opens new facility as part of expansion programme

DATA centre provider Proximity Data Centres has opened its tenth UK facility in Milton Keynes.

Proximity Milton Keynes Edge 10 is a purpose built, tier 3 standard 48,000 sq ft facility with multiple data halls and provides 3 MW of available power.

It has taken over the site formerly owned by Nuco Technologies, parent company of data facility Host-It. The new centre centres will service Central England and is part of the company’s strategy to provide a nationwide network of highly connected regional edge data centres meeting the digital needs of 95 per cent of the population outside London.

John Hall, managing director, colocation, said: “The region also has a rapidly expanding technology sector and Edge 10 is ideally positioned to support this important market. Edge 10 is an important milestone for Proximity as we are now well on the way to establishing a truly UK-wide edge data centre footprint.”

Proximity is planning a further ten sites within the next 12 to 18 months, he added.

National law firm Shoosmiths’ Milton Keynes office advised Proximity on the deal. The latest opening takes the total amount of space Shoosmiths has helped Proximity to acquire to more than 300,000 sq ft, including sites in Birmingham, Liverpool and Chester.

Real estate partner Liam Phillips said: “Proximity’s services form a key part of the UK’s digital infrastructure. It has been a privilege supporting the firm’s journey so far, working alongside its team to acquire and bring online a network of centres that are strategically located and tailored to suit regional demand.

“Shoosmiths has a flourishing reputation advising the data centre sector. Our long-term partnership with Proximity shows the legal expertise that we bring to the table.”

Mr Hall said: “They will continue to play a key role in helping us to execute our proven rapid acquisition strategy as we look to double the size of our edge data centre portfolio over the next 12-18 months.”