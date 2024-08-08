Councils growth group seeks employers to join its Business Board

BUSINESS leaders from Northamptonshire are being invited to join a new Board advising local authorities on the economic growth and development of the South Midlands.

Created as part of the South Midlands Authorities – a new partnership of the six local authorities, including North and West Northamptonshire Councils covering the region – the Business Board will play an important role in giving businesses a voice in shaping future economic strategy and ensuring that priorities align with the needs and opportunities of businesses across the area.

The South Midlands Authorities is seeking up to 15 representatives from growth key sectors including construction, logistics and healthcare, rural representatives and SME representatives.

Cllr Pete Marland, co-chair of the South Midlands Authorities and leader of Milton Keynes City Council, said: “Businesses of all sizes play a critical role in driving economic growth and delivering jobs for local people.

“It is important that we have representatives from various sectors at the decision-making table, so we can work together to create thriving local economies, improve skills and support young people into work.

“It is a fantastic opportunity for business representatives to get involved and I look forward to working with a motivated and enthusiastic board to deliver on our priorities ”

Cllr Jim Weir, Business Board lead and Deputy Mayor of Bedford Borough Council, added: “The Business Board is the culmination of the hard work that has gone into ensuring the South Midlands Authorities has greater business representation.

“It will provide an important opportunity for business leaders across the six local authority areas to influence decision-making at an executive level, challenge conventional thinking, and become the voice for their peers.”

The Board will enable all councils to receive direct feedback from business representatives across the region, ensuring that economic growth plans are reflecting their needs.

To learn more about the South Midlands Business Board and the available roles, download the Recruitment pack here Business Board Recruitment | Growth Hub (semlepgrowthhub.com)

