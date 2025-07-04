Corporate finance firm opens new regional office in city centre

Tom Grant (right) is partner and head of Bishopsgate Corporate Finance's new office in Central Milton Keynes. He is pictured with fellow partner at the firm James McBain Allen.

Partner Tom Grant will head the new branch, in The Pinnacle in Midsummer Boulevard.

He has joined Bishopsgate from Kroll, another international M&A adviser, and has also worked for KPMG and Grant Thornton in his career.

Among deals on which he has worked is the sale of Silverstone-based Delta Motorsport to engineering giant Cosworth, based in Northampton, in 2021.

He said: “The Milton Keynes and Central region is an area of significant opportunity and having spent most of my career working in this region, I understand its unique dynamics and the high calibre of the companies based here.

“I look forward to leveraging Bishopsgate’s excellent reputation and capabilities to deliver outstanding results for our current and future clients.”

The move to Milton Keynes is part of Bishopsgate’s growth strategy. The firm has offices in London and Stamford in Lincolnshire.

Bishopsgate partner James McBain Allan said: “We have an ambitious strategic growth plan in place for Bishopsgate and see the Central region as a vital part of this growth.

“We are delighted to welcome Tom to lead our new Milton Keynes office.

“His deep understanding of the local market, combined with his proven track record in corporate finance advisory, will be invaluable as we expand our presence.”

