Business MK publisher gives her view on Royal Mail strike action

KERRY Lewis-Stevenson, publisher of Business MK, its sister title Business Times and the lifestyle magazines MK Pulse and NN Pulse, is pictured talking to the BBC’s Jo Black in an interview on the impact on business of Royal Mail workers’ decision to launch a day’s strike today (Wednesday).

The interview was for the BBC national news evening bulletins.

Royal Mail staff are planning further strikes on September 8 and 9.

The Communication Workers Union at Royal Mail has called on the company to offer an increase that reflects the current cost of living, members having rejected a 2% pay rise.