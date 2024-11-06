Bletchley calling: Council unveils new pitch to investors after Town Deal regeneration

A NEW business narrative is pitching Bletchley and Fenny Stratford to potential investors.

The presentation, put together by Milton Keynes City Council, is part of a wider campaign to bring more investment into the area under the Town Deal Fund for the regeneration of Bletchley and Fenny Stratford.

It has been compiled with significant input from local businesses eager to champion why the towns are attractive as a location for businesses and for investors to put their cash.

The narrative positions the two towns as a thriving joint hub of innovation, connectivity and entrepreneurship. A series of new projects, including an innovation hub and the opening of the East West Rail line linking Oxford, Milton Keynes and Bedford via Bletchley station are set to create new business opportunities and jobs, it says.

The package put together by the council also includes a free-to-use photo library of Bletchley and Fenny Stratford landmarks and businesses and a fact pack for use in business marketing.

To find out more and see the full investment pitch and support material, click here.

Council leader Cllr Pete Marland said: “Bletchley and Fenny Stratford has a proud community who we know, like us, are very passionate and ambitious about their town.

“This narrative sets out why developers should invest in Bletchley and Fenny Stratford, which we will continue to encourage to ensure the local community, all of Milton Keynes and the wider region benefits.”

