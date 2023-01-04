BID’s Tap to Donate campaign raises £15k for homeless support group

GENEROSITY of employees and visitors to Central Milton Keynes have resulted in a £15,000 donation to Milton Keynes Homelessness Partnership from the Tap To Donate initiative run by MyMiltonKeynes Business Improvement District.

The BID placed nine Tap To Donate machines around the city centre, including in Xscape, Midsummer Place shopping centre and Milton Keynes Central railway station. This year’s total raised has topped the original £13,000 target, said BID chief executive Melanie Beck pictured right.

“To have surpassed the original annual target over the summer was a fantastic achievement,” Ms Beck added. “The fact that we also exceeded the revised target of £15,000 showcases the kindness of the people of Milton Keynes and the commitment to resolving the city’s homeless issue.”

The Tap To Donate initiative has run since 2019, organised by the BID and backed by city centre retailers. Homelessness is a serious problem, one which charities like MKHP are working tirelessly to resolve. “It is critical to enable our work to keep going,” said MKHP chief executive Tracey McCillen.

“Last year was particularly challenging for so many people so we are hoping that the money raised will go a long way towards supporting them and the Tap to Donate scheme continues to raise much needed funds,” said Ms Beck.

Milton Keynes Homelessness Partnership is a network of statutory, charity and private sector organisations working together to end homelessness across the city. “These funds enable us to continue to connect the right services with each other to help individuals and families as well as reducing health inequalities and enabling access to better healthcare through outreach, or GP clinics,” said Ms McCillen.

“The donations enable us to respond to urgent situations – for example, the impact of the cost of living crisis – and how we can reduce the risks for those who are at risk of, or experiencing, homelessness. In short, we want to ensure the right help reaches people who are in need.”