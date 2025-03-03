Women Leaders Awards 2025: Marking a Decade of Breaking Barriers

The Women Leaders Awards 2025 have officially opened for nominations, marking ten years of recognising exceptional women in Milton Keynes. Launched at the MKFM Meet of MK event on 27 February, this milestone edition of the awards will take place on 12 June at the DoubleTree by Hilton at Stadium MK.

This year’s theme, “Smashing Stereotypes”, highlights women who are challenging conventions, excelling in underrepresented fields and making a lasting impact in their industries and communities. The awards recognise not only career success but also the contributions of women driving change through leadership, innovation and service. Over the past decade, winners have secured board positions, launched ventures, mentored emerging talent and helped to break barriers in sectors where female representation remains low.

Dr Julie Mills OBE, Chair of Women Leaders, underlined the significance of visible role models in shifting perceptions “Seeing talented women excel in traditionally male-dominated industries is transformative—not just for women and girls but for men and boys too. Recognising outstanding female leaders challenges outdated assumptions, inspires future generations, and creates more inclusive workplaces. When talent is acknowledged, ambition flourishes, and progress accelerates.”

A total of 15 awards will be presented at the ceremony, with 14 open for nominations. The Outstanding Achievement Award will be selected by an independent judging panel.

2025 Award Categories Include:

• Community Impact (Volunteer) – Sponsored by MK Community Foundation

• Manufacturing & Construction – Sponsored by Helix

• Skills, Education & Training – Sponsored by Vinkez Consulting

• Digital Technology – Sponsored by Oracle Red Bull Racing

• #NoneOfTheAbove – Sponsored by MHA

• Music, Arts & Creative Industries

• Community Impact (Employed)

• Emerging Leader

• Engineering, Science & Maths

• Entrepreneur

• Outstanding Contribution to Milton Keynes

• Healthcare

• Sport, Leisure & Retail

• Uniform & Public Services

• Professional Services

NHBC returns as the headline sponsor for 2025, joined by supporters including PMS, Devonshire Architects, Thorne Solutions, Imagine Presentations, MK:U Innovation Hub, DoubleTree by Hilton, Freeths and Coach & Bloom.

Past winners have gone on to launch businesses, secure influential roles and take on leadership and mentoring positions. Nominations close on 25 April and organisers are calling on businesses, colleagues and community members to put forward outstanding women making a difference.

For more information and to submit a nomination, visit Women Leaders 2025 Awards.