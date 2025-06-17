Smashing stereotypes: Women Leaders celebrate the best at annual awards ceremony

MEET the women who are challenging convention and making a difference across Milton Keynes as the celebrations begin for the winners in this year’s Women Leaders awards.

Around 400 guests were at Stadium MK’s DoubleTree by Hilton to acclaim the recipients in the competition’s tenth year. This year’s awards theme Smashing Stereotypes recognised those who are challenging convention and making a difference across the city, said awards chair Dr Julie Mills.

This year’s roll of honour included the Women Leaders Awards’ youngest-ever finalist – Miah Wilson, an apprentice machinist at Tilbrook-based Oracle Red Bull Racing.

“We have always said that supporting women does not mean excluding men. It is about addressing an imbalance that still exists in many workplaces,” said Julie. “That imbalance is now widely recognised by investors, policy makers and business leaders alike.

“Success stories inspire others, especially those whose talents are still waiting to be seen. Women Leaders Awards is a celebration of progress, of role models and of what is possible when opportunity and talent are allowed to meet.”

The most prestigious accolade of the evening, the Outstanding Contribution Award, was presented to Professor Jacqueline Hannam of Cranfield University for her transformative work in soil science, education and equality, diversity and inclusion.

2025 WINNERS

Community Impact (Employed) Maya Joseph-Hussain (Safety Centre)

Community Impact (Volunteer) Michelle Theuma (Concept Onyx Recruitment , chair of Women in Enterprise)

Digital & Technology Stephanie Stasey (CEO, Miss AI)

Emerging Leader Emma Gasking (Avalon Transformation Partners)

Engineering, Science & Maths Professor Jacqueline Hannam (Cranfield University)

Entrepreneur Sophie Davis (Outdoor Adventure Girls)

Healthcare Jane Lambert (Makewell)

Manufacturing & Construction Lucy Kuhar

Music, Arts & Creative Industries Monica Ferguson (CEO, The Stables)

None of the Above Samantha Amey (Ever After Vitality Centre and S.A.M.Clinics UK)

Professional Services Lucy Bradban (Freeths)

Skills, Education & Training Maria Bowness (Milton Keynes College)

Sports, Leisure & Retail Joanna Fleet (Red Bull Racing)

Uniformed & Public Services DI Rachel Wheaton (Thames Valley Police)

NHBC was the headline sponsor of the 2025 Women Leaders Awards. Other sponsors and supporters include Oracle Red Bull Racing, law firms Howes Percival and Freeths, accountants and business advisers MHA, Oracle Red Bull Racing, Helix, Vinkez Consulting, PJ Care, Milton Keynes Dons FC and Milton Keynes Community Foundation.

Several finalists also received special recognition and support from local partners who share the awards’ commitment to empowering women at all stages of their journey. Horwood House gifted an exclusive spa day to Binta Bah Pokawa, in honour of her outstanding public and community service.

Joanna Dodi and Miah Wilson were awarded fully funded places on the Red Thread Fellowship – an acclaimed year-long leadership programme designed to bridge the gap between corporate ambition and community impact.

All of this year’s winners receive 12 months of complimentary access to the World Class Manager Series 1 programme – a CPD-accredited, online leadership development course created by The Red Thread Partnership in collaboration with GGI.

