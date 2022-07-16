Queen’s Award winner will be ambassador for city

Mayor Cllr Amanda Marlow is pictured with (from left) M&M Supplies managing director Frank Purcell, buyer Stuart McDonald and MP Ben Everitt

Now firm wants to attract investment to Bletchley

Proud to fly the flag for the UK… A Bletchley company continues its celebrations after receiving a Queen’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade.

M&M Supplies UK plc welcomed Milton Keynes Mayor Cllr Amanda Marlow and Milton Keynes North MP Ben Everitt to tour the company’s headquarters on the Denbigh West industrial estate after its award was announced last month.

The company has operated from Bletchley for more than 40 years. Today, it distributes consumer goods for leading manufacturers including Mars, Proctor & Gamble, Nestle, Kraft Heinz and Kelloggs.

Managing director Frank Purcell said: “We are very proud to fly the flag for Great Britain. We have worked hard to forge partnerships around the world, attending trade shows and finding new opportunities.”

M&M Supplies has grown its international business by more than 37 per cent year on year for the past three years, using its newly extended 7,000 pallet distribution centre to steer the business through the pandemic and meet the challenges of a post-Brexit market, he added.

With the Queen’s Award the business hopes to use its new platform to highlight the important work it does and bring more investment to Bletchley.

Mayor Cllr Marlow said: “Not only will M&M Supplies be an ambassador for the country, they will be an ambassador for Milton Keynes, showing our city’s entrepreneurial spirit. The team at M&M Supplies should be immensely proud of their success. Such an award highlights the dedication and passion to what they do. To receive it on the Queen’s Jubilee year also makes it that little bit more special.”

She also praised M&M Supplies’ work with MK Foodbank, through both donations and logistical support. “This is a very difficult time for households, with the cost of living a real challenge for many.

“We are lucky to have a well organised Foodbank and that is, in no small part, down to the support provided by the team at M&M Supplies.”