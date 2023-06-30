Proud to call the county their home: Small firms celebrate at SME Bedfordshire Business Awards

THE COMPANIES making up the backbone of Bedfordshire celebrated in style last night (Thursday) at the 2023 SME Bedfordshire Business Awards.
The ceremony, held at The Auction House in Luton, shone a spotlight on the achievements of companies with up to 250 employees based in Bedfordshire.
The county’s cream of its SME crop gathered to celebrate their success and saw not-for-profit independent housing association IMPAKT Housing & Support take home the Overall Winner title.
“Thank you so much for this award! “We are so shocked to have received the Overall Winner title,” the organisation said. “Thank you so much.”
IMPAKT Housing & Support now goes forward to represent Bedfordshire at the SME National Business Awards in December at Wembley Stadium.
The awards judges, all senior business figures in Bedfordshire, were looking for organisations that showed outstanding initiative, boldness, and sustainability in the county, as well as sound management practices throughout their business.
SME Bedfordshire Awards director Damian Cummins pictured right said: “We are all aware that SMEs are responsible for driving innovation and competition across the counties economic sectors.”
“The sheer number, breadth, and overall quality of the entries we have received is a testament of the strength of Bedfordshire’s growing SME market. This year’s entries demonstrate a commitment to impact and purpose-driven work that is here to stay.
“We should all be proud that such businesses choose to call Bedfordshire home.”
IMPAKT Housing & Support, will be at Wembley Stadium by gold award winners in the majority of categories presented at last night’s ceremony.
Now meet all the SME Bedfordshire Business Awards winners.
Autism Bedfordshire Ampthill Business of the Year
Gold Bidology Consulting
Silver Bee Noticed Social Media Services
Liebherr Apprentice of the Year
Gold John Godfrey – Krause Autos
Silver Natasha Smith – The Dental Centre Bedford
Bronze Tom Hall – IMPAKT Housing & Support
Oval Law Bedford Business of the Year
Gold Imagefix
Silver The Mobility Physio
Digital Future First Best Enterprising Business
Gold Geopace Training
Silver The Fruit and Veg Man
Wrest Park Enterprise Best New Business
Gold Sales Training with Enfys
Silver Red Thread Tailor
Bonfire Creative Business Innovation
Gold THSP
Silver Bedford Radio
Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year less than 50 Employees
Gold Home Instead Bedford
Silver Imagefix
Luton Borough Council Business of the Year more than 50 Employees
Gold IMPAKT Housing & Support
Silver Miniclipper Logistics
Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce Business Person of the Year
Gold Ross Testa (pictured below) – 3 Heads Agency
Silver Hyder Haniffa – Unisnacks Europe
Bronze Bilal Farooq – Greystome Solicitors
THSP Business Woman of the Year
Gold Lauren Shepherd – Babyballet Biggleswade & Bedford
Silver Enfys Maloney – Sales Training With Enfys
Bronze Jodie Testa – 3 Heads Agency
A F Blakemore Community Business of the Year
Gold Hannah Solicitors LLP
Silver Chums
Business2Business Dunstable Business of the Year
Gold Red Thread Tailor
Silver Kumon Dunstable Study Centre
Jaltek Employer of the Year
Gold Woods Hardwick
Silver Will Brown Hair
A F Blakemore Family Business of the Year
Gold Miniclipper Logistics
Silver Krause Autos
Central Bedfordshire Council & Green Business Network Green Award
Gold The Refill Leighton Buzzard
Silver Teaching Talons
London Luton Airport Hospitality Business of the Year
Gold Ridgmont Station Heritage Centre and Tea Room (below)
123 Internet Group Leighton Buzzard Business of the Year
Gold Razzamataz Leighton Buzzard
Silver Osborne Morris & Morgan
Luton Borough Council Luton Business of the Year
Gold Greystone Solicitors
Silver Hannah Solicitors LLP
Jaltek Positive Impact Award
Gold Will Brown Hair
Silver Holistic Thinking Holidays
London Luton Airport Service Excellenc
Gold Teaching Talons
Silver House of Handsome
Foxley Kingham Accountants Website of the Year
Gold Window Ware
Barnfield College Young Business Person of the Year
Gold Heni Cloake – The Refill Leighton Buzzard
Silver Samantha Wingfield-Jones – Razzamataz Leighton Buzzard
Overall Winner
IMPAKT Housing & Support