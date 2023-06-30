Proud to call the county their home: Small firms celebrate at SME Bedfordshire Business Awards

THE COMPANIES making up the backbone of Bedfordshire celebrated in style last night (Thursday) at the 2023 SME Bedfordshire Business Awards.

The ceremony, held at The Auction House in Luton, shone a spotlight on the achievements of companies with up to 250 employees based in Bedfordshire.

The county’s cream of its SME crop gathered to celebrate their success and saw not-for-profit independent housing association IMPAKT Housing & Support take home the Overall Winner title.

“Thank you so much for this award! “We are so shocked to have received the Overall Winner title,” the organisation said. “Thank you so much.”

IMPAKT Housing & Support now goes forward to represent Bedfordshire at the SME National Business Awards in December at Wembley Stadium.

The awards judges, all senior business figures in Bedfordshire, were looking for organisations that showed outstanding initiative, boldness, and sustainability in the county, as well as sound management practices throughout their business.

SME Bedfordshire Awards director Damian Cummins pictured right said: “We are all aware that SMEs are responsible for driving innovation and competition across the counties economic sectors.”

“The sheer number, breadth, and overall quality of the entries we have received is a testament of the strength of Bedfordshire’s growing SME market. This year’s entries demonstrate a commitment to impact and purpose-driven work that is here to stay.

“We should all be proud that such businesses choose to call Bedfordshire home.”

IMPAKT Housing & Support, will be at Wembley Stadium by gold award winners in the majority of categories presented at last night’s ceremony.

Now meet all the SME Bedfordshire Business Awards winners.

Autism Bedfordshire Ampthill Business of the Year

Gold Bidology Consulting

Silver Bee Noticed Social Media Services

Liebherr Apprentice of the Year

Gold John Godfrey – Krause Autos

Silver Natasha Smith – The Dental Centre Bedford

Bronze Tom Hall – IMPAKT Housing & Support

Oval Law Bedford Business of the Year

Gold Imagefix

Silver The Mobility Physio

Digital Future First Best Enterprising Business

Gold Geopace Training

Silver The Fruit and Veg Man

Wrest Park Enterprise Best New Business

Gold Sales Training with Enfys

Silver Red Thread Tailor

Bonfire Creative Business Innovation

Gold THSP

Silver Bedford Radio

Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year less than 50 Employees

Gold Home Instead Bedford

Silver Imagefix

Luton Borough Council Business of the Year more than 50 Employees

Gold IMPAKT Housing & Support

Silver Miniclipper Logistics

Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce Business Person of the Year

Gold Ross Testa (pictured below) – 3 Heads Agency

Silver Hyder Haniffa – Unisnacks Europe

Bronze Bilal Farooq – Greystome Solicitors

THSP Business Woman of the Year

Gold Lauren Shepherd – Babyballet Biggleswade & Bedford

Silver Enfys Maloney – Sales Training With Enfys

Bronze Jodie Testa – 3 Heads Agency

A F Blakemore Community Business of the Year

Gold Hannah Solicitors LLP

Silver Chums

Business2Business Dunstable Business of the Year

Gold Red Thread Tailor

Silver Kumon Dunstable Study Centre

Jaltek Employer of the Year

Gold Woods Hardwick

Silver Will Brown Hair

A F Blakemore Family Business of the Year

Gold Miniclipper Logistics

Silver Krause Autos

Central Bedfordshire Council & Green Business Network Green Award

Gold The Refill Leighton Buzzard

Silver Teaching Talons

London Luton Airport Hospitality Business of the Year

Gold Ridgmont Station Heritage Centre and Tea Room (below)

123 Internet Group Leighton Buzzard Business of the Year

Gold Razzamataz Leighton Buzzard

Silver Osborne Morris & Morgan

Luton Borough Council Luton Business of the Year

Gold Greystone Solicitors

Silver Hannah Solicitors LLP

Jaltek Positive Impact Award

Gold Will Brown Hair

Silver Holistic Thinking Holidays

London Luton Airport Service Excellenc

Gold Teaching Talons

Silver House of Handsome

Foxley Kingham Accountants Website of the Year

Gold Window Ware

Barnfield College Young Business Person of the Year

Gold Heni Cloake – The Refill Leighton Buzzard

Silver Samantha Wingfield-Jones – Razzamataz Leighton Buzzard

Overall Winner