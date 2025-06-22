Overt STEM Summit and Awards to debut in Milton Keynes on 3 March 2026

Save the date: Tuesday 3 March 2026, when the region’s first Overt STEM Summit and Awards will bring together businesses, education institutions and entrepreneurs at MK Conferencing, Milton Keynes, to celebrate innovation and diversity in science, technology, engineering and mathematics across the Oxford-Cambridge Arc and the South Midlands.

Taking forward the connections forged during the first two years of the Milton Keynes STEM Awards, the expanded summit will widen the conversation, draw in a broader audience and encourage still more people to engage with STEM.

The Arc’s strategic location and its growing focus on technology and innovation are underpinned by specialist universities, targeted educational initiatives and a rich mix of industries that depend on STEM skills.

Olly Kiff, conferencing manager at MK Conferencing, said: “We are honoured to host this event. As a social enterprise and community-focused venue we are passionate about supporting people and inspiring education, inclusivity and opportunity within the STEM sector. Hosting the Overt STEM Summit and Awards aligns with our mission to empower local communities and foster connections that drive positive change. MK Conferencing is committed to providing a welcoming, professional and accessible space that encourages collaboration and celebration and we are excited to play our part in recognising the outstanding talent and future leaders within the STEM community.”

Summit founder Meena Chander added: “Our vision is to inspire the next generation of diverse STEM leaders and to foster collaboration between academia, industry, government and the creative sector for lasting impact. Overt will showcase regional skills and successes, spark cross-sector collaboration, build a shared vision and inspire future talent.”

Further information, including details on how to get involved, is available via Overt STEM on LinkedIn or by emailing meena@events-together.co.uk.