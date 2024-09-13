‘Our success hinges on having a skilled workforce’: Skills and learning take centre stage at the 2025 Milton Keynes Business Achievement Awards

CLOSING the skills gap and increasing educational opportunity is the theme of the 2025 Milton Keynes Business Achievement Awards.

The city and wider region is facing an ongoing skills shortage despite its continued growth, with around 45% of businesses based in the South East Midlands frustrated at their inability to hire employees with the skills they need, according to a survey by the former South East Midlands Local Enterprise Partnership.

However, Milton Keynes City Council’s MK City Plan 2025 puts improved access to education, skills and training among its top priorities.

Speaking at the MKBAA 2025 launch, Nicholas Mann, chair of awards organiser Milton Keynes Business Leaders Partnership, said: “Milton Keynes is a thriving hub of innovation and growth but our success hinges on having a skilled workforce that can meet the demands of our dynamic economy.

Main picture: Nicholas Mann with Sally Alexander, chief executive and group principal of Milton Keynes College, one of the awards’ headline sponsors.

“The 2025 MKBAA theme highlights the urgency of this challenge and the need for strategic partnerships between businesses and educational institutions. Businesses must play their part in finding a resolution to this challenge.”

The awards open for entries on Tuesday (September 17), with an initial deadline of November 8. Awards will be presented in a total 17 categories, including for the first time Skills & Learning and Manufacturing & Supply Chain.

The winners will be announced at a gala dinner and ceremony at Stadium MK on March 20.

Milton Keynes City Council, The Open University and food manufacturer Brioche Pasquier are again headline sponsors, joined for 2025 by Milton Keynes College, which hosted the awards launch event.

“Our sponsorship of these awards is a testament to our commitment to the Milton Keynes community and to the vital role that businesses play in driving economic growth and creating opportunities for all,” said the college’s chief executive and group principal Sally Alexander.

“We look forward to celebrating the achievements of local businesses and highlighting the importance of collaboration between education and industry.”

THE TIMELINE

Entries open September 17

September 17 First round closes November 8

November 8 Second stage of entries opens November 27

November 27 Second stage closes January 6

………………………………….

Stay connected with local business through Business MK. Join our exclusive community for the latest news, insights, updates, features and thought leadership. Stay informed – subscribe now at bit.ly/3MZiqzQ. Unsubscribe at any time.