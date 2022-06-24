Opus LLP Sponsored Youth Team Bring Glory Home to Stoke Hammond

Stoke Hammond Under 15’s football team dominate 6-a-side youth tournament to beat counterparts in nail biting final.

Opus LLP are very proud to support and sponsor our local under 15’s youth team in the town of Stoke Hammond. Last weekend, the team completely dominated their opponents throughout the 6-a-side tournament, only to then find themselves up against another Stoke Hammond youth team in the final match. With all of the spirit of Marcus Rashford and the skill of Cristiano Ronaldo, the under 15’s youth team played an inspirational game of football, incorporating their entire team’s ability and strength to beat their Stoke Hammond counterparts.

[Stoke Hammond Under 15s Team Celebrate Their Win.]

Team manager, Ryan Gouldie, had this to say about their current football season, “Our boys have played a blinder this year. We are very proud of them and can’t wait to see what next season holds as we develop their skills and help them play better as a team. We’d like to thank our sponsors Opus LLP; without them we wouldn’t have been able to invest in a new football strip for our youth team and plan to work with them to further expand our football club overall.”

Opus LLP Partner, Colin Wilson, had this to say, “We would like to extend a massive congratulations to the Stoke Hammond under 15’s football team on their success at last weekends football tournament. We are delighted to be supporting grassroots football as it has a massive benefit for social inclusion in our communities as well as supporting a healthy lifestyle. Well done to all involved and we looked forward to working with the team more in the coming future.”

About Opus LLP:

Opus Business Advisory Group assists businesses and individuals take command and gain control of financial and operational challenges that are being faced as well as supporting change and growth opportunities.

www.opusllp.com

Sinead Dineen

sinead@dataholix.com