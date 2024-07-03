Neves solicitors triumph as Gold award winners at the SME MK & Bucks Business Awards

Neves Solicitors has been awarded the Gold Award at the SME Business Awards, held at The Double Tree Hotel, Milton Keynes. The SME MK and Buckinghamshire Awards, now in their eighth year, feature 22 categories judged by a panel of up to four experts, providing a platform to recognise and celebrate local SME businesses.

Neves Solicitors secured the Employer of the Year award in a highly competitive category, marking a significant achievement for the firm.

Stewart Matthews, Managing Partner and Head of Company Commercial Law, commented, “Our team members are central to our operations at Neves, and we are pleased that this has been recognised by an independent panel of business leaders. We are proud of the inclusive working environment and culture we have cultivated at Neves.”

As a local award winner, Neves Solicitors will now advance to the SME National Finals at Wembley on 6th December.