MK STEM Awards extend entry deadline due to city-wide interest in the competition

TECH START-UPS, small and medium-sized businesses, education practitioners and consultants are among the raft of entries already received for the much-anticipated MK STEM Awards.

Response to the launch of the awards has been overwhelming, says awards organiser Meena Chander. And such has been the reaction that she has extended the entry deadline to November 30 to allow as many entries as possible to come in.

The winners will be announced at a gala dinner and ceremony at the spectacular Unity Place, the newly opened UK headquarters building in Central Milton Keynes of banking giant Santander.

“ I spent two days at MK Innovates which is an amazing event, and I was absolutely thrilled to see that approximately 17 schools attended,” says Meena pictured right. “The kids and teachers were very excited by the MK STEM Awards, many of whom expressed a strong desire to enter.

“This really excited me, and I feel even more inspired by these young people who are so engaged with STEM. They are the future of our city, and I believe we should give them the support and encouragement they deserve.”

Entries will close on November 30, with judging beginning the following day and a shortlist of finalists announced on December 18.

“It is not just another business awards,” says Meena. “It is a way of getting the whole STEM community together and the benefits are multi-fold: the opportunity to celebrate and recognise excellence, promoting role models and mentors within STEM for future generations to follow, creating a community and connections across the city, which I hope will be a force for good in terms of developing commercial and educational opportunities for Milton Keynes.”