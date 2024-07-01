Local entrepreneur is finalist in the Soldiering On Awards 2024

The Soldiering On Awards 2024, now in their 14th year, celebrate excellence within the Armed Forces community across twelve distinct categories, ranging from Family Values to Business Start-Up and Animal Partnership. These awards aim to highlight ordinary individuals accomplishing extraordinary feats. Leading the selection process, Co-Chairs of Judges Lt Gen (Ret’d) Richard Nugee CB CVO CBE and Debra Allcock-Tyler, CEO of the Directory of Social Change, guided a distinguished panel of independent judges. They meticulously selected 36 finalists from an exceptional pool of nominees, with three finalists chosen for each category.

Ryan Evans – director of MK Loft Boarding Ltd, is a finalist in the category Business Scale Up Award – in partnership with LSEG Foundation.

This award honours an individual or group of individuals linked with the Armed Forces community who started a successful new business venture more than two years ago (before January 1st, 2022) and who still retain a minimum of 50% interest in the venture.

Ryan left the Army in 2013 and, in 2019, started offering loft boarding as a service to his family and friends after installing his own in his new home. In 2020, Ryan took the plunge and became self-employed and created MK Loft Boarding Ltd. Within 3 years, it evolved from a one-man band to 14 employees and a projected turnover of £1m in 2024. Ex-Rifleman Ryan credits the Army for teaching him the transferable skills he needs in civilian life and for striving to be the best at whatever he turns his hand to.

A private reception will honour the finalists at the House of Lords on 23rd July, hosted by the Awards Patron, the Rt Hon Earl Howe GBE PC. The winners will be announced at a spectacular black-tie event at the Park Plaza, Westminster Bridge, on Wednesday, 16th October 2024, hosted by special guest presenter Jeremy Vine. Public voting will determine the winners in two categories: the Animal Partnership Award and the Inspiration Award.

Online voting will open on 23rd July and close on 26th August at www.soldieringon.org.

Please vote for Ryan, who recently won the Entrepreneur of the Year Award at the 2024 MKBAA Awards in Milton Keynes.