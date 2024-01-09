Judges reveal shortlist of finalists for the MK STEM Awards

THE COUNTDOWN to awards night for the inaugural MK STEM Awards continues and the judges have drawn up their shortlist of finalists in the 11 categories.

The much-anticipated inaugural MK STEM Awards, has announced its finalists after a detailed judging process from a panel of STEM leaders and professionals.

The MK STEM Awards will focus and connect the Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths community across the city and surrounding areas, recognising, celebrating and promoting the region’s STEM specialists.

The winners, chosen by a judging panel of leading STEM professionals and advocates, will be announced at a glittering gala ceremony taking place at Unity Place, the new home in Central Milton Keynes of banking giant Santander, on February 29.

Awards host Meena Chander (pictured left), founder of events company Events Together, said: “Our panel of judges have reviewed each submission and selected finalists that are helping to shape a more diverse and inclusive future in STEM. The panellists were seriously impressed with the diversity and quality of the entries, remarking them as inspirational, outstanding, inspirational and phenomenal. This has led to a difficult but exciting judging process.”

Tickets for the awards ceremony and gala dinner are available at https://events-together.co.uk/stem-event/. A few sponsorship opportunities remain available, Ms Chander said.

“I would like to thank all entries to and finalists of the awards and I wish everyone the very best of luck for the awards ceremony in February,” she added. “We are looking for support from the local MK STEM community… let’s continue to encourage and celebrate up-and-coming STEM enthusiasts.”

THE FINALISTS

STUDENT SUPERSTAR (Higher and Further Education; School)

Yaryana Synelnykova; George Townsend; Jay Parsons; Ankita Raju Shelar; Joseph Dyson; Andreas Alexandrou; Jessica Ansell; Dominic Dixon; Maryam Jazeem.

EDUCATION

Helen Westwood Maths; Northampton Academy; Brooksward School; Two Mile Ash School; The Bedford College Group; The Hazeley Academy.

WOMEN’S EMPOWERMENT

Lakechia Jeanne – Girls in Science; Jacqui Gerrard -National Museum of Computing.

TOMORROW’S LEADER

Dr Luofeng Huang – Cranfield University; Laura Giddings – The STEM Project; Evie Charles – Niftylift; Jessica Ansell – The Open University; Shivangi Yadav.

CHANGEMAKER / LIGHTBULB

Podtech IO; Red Giraffe; Idress Mohammed; Mark Colthorpe; The National Museum of Computing; Brooksward School; Zeroox Ltd; MKUH/Open University; Shivangi Yadav; Maryum Jazeem; REAS Group; Inond Ltd.

DIVERSITY, EQUALITY & INCLUSION

Idrees Mohammed; Brooksward School; Andrew Gray – Space4allEducation; Dr Irene Moulitsas – Cranfield University; Gilu George – Cranfield University; Benn Klewpatinond – Inond; Helen Westwood, Helen Westwood Maths.

SUSTAINABILITY

Red Giraffe; MK YMCA; Shivangi Yadav.

ICON / LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT

Dr Camilla Alexander-White – MK Tox & Co Ltd; Idrees Mohammed; Tolulope Abiodun Owonibi; Jaisal Surana Kundu – Santander; Dr Manjir Samanta-Loughton; Mohammad Koheealle – Coca Cola.