Innovation takes centre stage at MK STEM Awards as city prepares to host major regional conference

MILTON Keynes is to host a major regional expo, conference and awards ceremony focused on the STEM sector.

The OVERT event takes place in spring next year and aims to showcase the best of innovation taking place across the South Midlands region and Oxford-Cambridge growth corridor.

OVERT is being organised by event management specialist Events Together. Its chief executive Meena Chander announced the summit at the MK STEM Awards ceremony, which took place at Hotel La Tour in Central Milton Keynes last month.

“This will be an extraordinary opportunity to bring together the brightest minds from the Oxford-Cambridge Arc and the South Midlands to push the boundaries of scientific discovery and technological innovation,” Meena said.

She was speaking to an audience of business and education leaders, students and local and national politicians after presenting a total of 12 awards at a glittering gala dinner and ceremony attended by more than 200 people.

“The energy in the room was electrifying as trailblazers from all over the UK took centre stage to accept awards in a variety of categories that celebrate the diversity of talent and creativity in the STEM field,” said Meena.

“This year’s MK STEM Awards was a resounding success, attracting record-breaking attendance and fostering important conversations about the future of STEM innovation. The event highlighted the extraordinary contributions of women, minorities, and underrepresented groups in the STEM sectors.”

MEET THE WINNERS

ADVANCING WOMEN IN STEM

School of Computing, University of Buckingham.

EDUCATION EXCELLENCE

Milton Keynes College Group.

Highly commended: Unplugged Tots.

STUDENT SUPERSTAR (School)

Maryam Jazeem.

STUDENT SUPERSTAR (Further/higher education)

Cristian Munteau.

TOMORROW’S LEADER

Marada Oremawardhana.

SEED (STEM start-up business)

Mavis Technologies.

ICON/LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT

Dr Idrees Mohammed.

CHANGEMAKER / LIGHTBULB

UK Civil Aviation Authority for its STEM programme.

DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION

Milton Keynes Islamic Arts & Culture.

SUSTAINABILITY

Gemma Davies-Fairclough (founder of the Eco Dye Garden Club at Denbigh School).

STEM AMBASSADOR

Jessica Willis (founder of The Data Science Festival).

AI IMPACT

The Open University.

Highly commended: LifeSafety.ai.

OVERALL STEM CHAMPION

School of Computing, University of Buckingham.

HEARTFELT AWARD (made by Meena Chander)

Sarah Thorne, of Thorne Project Solutions.

