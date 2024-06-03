Incubation Nation support service for businesswomen receives £10k grant from NatWest

PLANS to deliver support to 100 female entrepreneurs in the South East Midlands have received a £10,000 boost from NatWest.

The bank has awarded the grant to community interest company Incubation Nation, which provides business planning and development support for budding businesswomen looking to turn their ideas into successful ventures.

Incubation Nation will use the money to provide one-to-one business planning sessions for each participant as well as follow-up monthly accountability, training, networking and 30-day review sessions.

Incubation Nation founder Sam Poole said: “Our goal is to provide women whose drive, inspiration and creativity led them to start a business with the foundational support necessary for success. This grant from NatWest is a significant step towards achieving that goal and we are excited to see the positive impact it will have on our participants.”

Debbie Lewis, Accelerator manager at NatWest, added: “The mission of supporting women-led businesses to start and scale is important to us and we share Incubation Nation’s mission to empower women entrepreneurs to build on their great ideas.

“This grant underscores our commitment to harnessing entrepreneurial spirit and ensuring that women have access to the tools and mentorship that they need to thrive in the world of business.”

Main picture: Debbie Lewis (left), NatWest’s Accelerator manager, with Incubation Nation founder Sam Poole.

NatWest is preparing to welcome up to 2,500 businesses when its new Accelerator programme begins in September.

NatWest operates 13 physical and one digital Accelerator hub spread across the UK, including in Milton Keynes. Applications are now open for the next Accelerator cohort, with the deadline set for August 2.

“We really do see the programme live up to its name,” said Darren Pirie, head of the NatWest Accelerator. “As the UK’s biggest bank for start-ups, we understand that helping businesses succeed not just through traditional lending but with full wraparound support is crucial if we want a strong economy.

“In our accelerator hubs, we have seen a whole host of businesses secure investment, grow their teams and move into other markets.”