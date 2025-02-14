Finalists Announced for the 2025 MK STEM Awards: Celebrating the Best of Innovation, Diversity, and Excellence in STEM

Milton Keynes, February 2025: Meena Chander, Founder of the MK STEM Awards is proud to announce the finalists for its second annual event, set to take place on Tuesday, 4th March 2025, at the Hotel La Tour in Milton Keynes. The awards celebrate the outstanding achievements of innovators, entrepreneurs, educators, and students within the growing STEM community of Milton Keynes.

This year’s nominations have soared by 74%, showcasing an impressive variety of projects and initiatives that reflect the diverse and dynamic nature of the region’s STEM landscape. With entries spanning from blue-chip companies to local start-ups, schools, and individual contributors, the 2025 finalists represent the trailblazers shaping the future of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics across the region.

Meena Changer, organiser of the MK STEM Awards, expressed excitement over the record-breaking nominations stating, “We’re thrilled by the overwhelming response and the exceptional calibre of projects being showcased. The diversity of entries is a testament to the incredible talent and passion driving STEM forward in our region. Looking ahead, this sets the stage for an even larger STEM event in 2026, which will unite STEM enthusiasts and professionals from across Milton Keynes as well as branching into new regions including the Oxford Cambridge Arc.

The Finalists

The following nominees have been selected as finalists for the 2025 MK STEM Awards, representing the best of STEM in various categories:

Advancing Women in STEM

● Jessica Willis, Cranfield University

● Charlotte Hayes BEng MBA MSc CEng MIMechE

● Unplugged Tots

● Niftylift Limited

● Silverstone Museum

● Gayani Subasinghe (ACMA/CGMA)

● Mrs Rotna Roy

● Swapna Alladi

● Thornton College

● Dr Winifred Soribe

● ACR (Asian Community Radio)

● School of Computing, University of Buckingham

● Maryam Jazeem

AI Impact

● Professor Ying Xie, The Open University

● Mavis Technologies

● Bletchley AI User Group

● LifeSafety.ai

● Maryam Jazeem

Changemaker/ Lightbulb

● Proactive Young People C.I.C

● Encore Football

● Unplugged Tots

● Niftylift Ltd

● Get Real Parental Coaching Podcast

● Swapna Alladi

● Gayani Subasinghe (ACMA/CGMA)

● Mandy Legg

● Silverstone Museum

● Nottingham High Infant and Junior School

● Cassandra Campbell, The Northamptonshire Manufacturing Alliance

● UK Civil Aviation Authority

● Bhavika Garg (Mindfulness Inspired Art CIC)

● Jo Joshi – DMCFinder

● Oyindamola Ojo-Eriamiatoe (eLearning & Instructional Design Hub)

● Dr Idrees Ahmed Mohammed

● Maryam Jazeem

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

● Encore Football

● WiseStart Accountancy Training Ltd

● Mavis Technologies

● Flourishing Fulfilled Futures CIC

● UK Civil Aviation Authority

● mXreality

● Milton Keynes Islamic Arts and Culture

● Dr Idrees Ahmed Mohammed

Education Excellence

● Brain Up Abacus Mental Maths Academy

● Unplugged Tots

● Sacred Heart High School for Girls

● Milton Keynes College Group

● Denbigh School

Icon/Lifetime Achievement

● Mrs Rotna Roy

● Dr Idrees Ahmed Mohammed

Seed

● Encore Football

● WiseStart Accountancy Training Ltd

● Mavis Technologies

● Ampergia Limited

STEM Ambassador

● Jessica Willis

● Laura McLeod

● Swapna Alladi

● Gayani Subasinghe (ACMA/CGMA)

● Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE)

● Mandy Legg

● The Northamptonshire Manufacturing Alliance (Cassandra & Ché Campbell)

● Christopher Gorton

● Steve Millar – NHBC

● Oyindamola Ojo-Eriamiatoe

● Maryam Jazeem

● Professor Harin Sellahewa

Student Superstar (Further / Higher Education)

● Chenhao Mi

● Film Academy Milton Keynes

● James Adi

● Cristian Munteanu

● Ché Campbell

Student Superstar (School)

● Willow Hill & Eleanor Walker

● Maryam Jazeem

Sustainability

● Cranfield University

● Gemma Davies-Fairclough, Denbigh School

● Ampergia Limited

Tomorrow’s Leader

● Pomaa Stewart

● Jonathan Shorten, VINCI Technology Centre

● Cosmic Superstars Team

● Ché Campbell

● Madara Premawardhana Dassanayake Mudiyanselage

The MK STEM Awards 2025 is just the beginning. Looking ahead to 2026, the vision is to bring together a larger, even more diverse community of STEM enthusiasts and leaders from across Milton Keynes and the Oxford Cambridge Arc. This event will serve as a platform for uniting people, ideas, and innovations to create a lasting impact in the STEM sector.

“We are building something that will not only celebrate achievement but also inspire future generations to push boundaries, solve real-world problems, and continue to shape a future driven by technology and innovation. Join us for what promises to be an inspiring and memorable evening in March, and a preview of what’s to come in 2026.”

Meena Chander, CEO of Events Together

Tickets for the MK STEM Awards 2025 are available now. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit: https://www.trybooking.com/uk/events/69983/sessions/477684/sections/125106/tickets

About the MK STEM Awards

The MK STEM Awards celebrate the vibrant and diverse STEM community in Milton Keynes and the surrounding areas. The awards recognise the achievements of individuals, organisations, and projects that have made significant contributions to the growth of STEM, including advancements in technology, innovation, education, sustainability, and more.