x
RECEIVE BUSINESS MK FREE TO YOUR DOOR EACH MONTH, COURTESY OF ROYAL MAIL.
* indicates required
Latest News
Business
Awards
Finalists Announced for the 2025 MK STEM Awards: Celebrating the Best of Innovation, Diversity, and Excellence in STEM

Finalists Announced for the 2025 MK STEM Awards: Celebrating the Best of Innovation, Diversity, and Excellence in STEM

Finalists Announced for the 2025 MK STEM Awards: Celebrating the Best of Innovation, Diversity, and Excellence in STEM
Milton Keynes
Awards

Milton Keynes, February 2025: Meena Chander, Founder of the  MK STEM Awards is proud to announce the finalists for its second annual event, set to take place on Tuesday, 4th March 2025, at the Hotel La Tour in Milton Keynes. The awards celebrate the outstanding achievements of innovators, entrepreneurs, educators, and students within the growing STEM community of Milton Keynes.

 

This year’s nominations have soared by 74%, showcasing an impressive variety of projects and initiatives that reflect the diverse and dynamic nature of the region’s STEM landscape. With entries spanning from blue-chip companies to local start-ups, schools, and individual contributors, the 2025 finalists represent the trailblazers shaping the future of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics across the region.

Meena Changer, organiser of the MK STEM Awards, expressed excitement over the record-breaking nominations stating, “We’re thrilled by the overwhelming response and the exceptional calibre of projects being showcased. The diversity of entries is a testament to the incredible talent and passion driving STEM forward in our region. Looking ahead, this sets the stage for an even larger STEM event in 2026, which will unite STEM enthusiasts and professionals from across Milton Keynes as well as branching into new regions including the Oxford Cambridge Arc.

The Finalists

The following nominees have been selected as finalists for the 2025 MK STEM Awards, representing the best of STEM in various categories:

 

Advancing Women in STEM

Jessica Willis, Cranfield University
Charlotte Hayes BEng MBA MSc CEng MIMechE
Unplugged Tots
Niftylift Limited
Silverstone Museum
Gayani Subasinghe (ACMA/CGMA)
Mrs Rotna Roy
Swapna Alladi
Thornton College
Dr Winifred Soribe
ACR (Asian Community Radio)
School of Computing, University of Buckingham
Maryam Jazeem

 

AI Impact

Professor Ying Xie, The Open University
Mavis Technologies
Bletchley AI User Group
LifeSafety.ai
Maryam Jazeem

 

Changemaker/ Lightbulb

Proactive Young People C.I.C
Encore Football
Unplugged Tots
Niftylift Ltd
Get Real Parental Coaching Podcast
Swapna Alladi
Gayani Subasinghe (ACMA/CGMA)
Mandy Legg
Silverstone Museum
Nottingham High Infant and Junior School
Cassandra Campbell, The Northamptonshire Manufacturing Alliance
UK Civil Aviation Authority
Bhavika Garg (Mindfulness Inspired Art CIC)
Jo Joshi – DMCFinder
Oyindamola Ojo-Eriamiatoe (eLearning & Instructional Design Hub)
Dr Idrees Ahmed Mohammed
Maryam Jazeem

 

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Encore Football
WiseStart Accountancy Training Ltd
Mavis Technologies
Flourishing Fulfilled Futures CIC
UK Civil Aviation Authority
mXreality
Milton Keynes Islamic Arts and Culture
Dr Idrees Ahmed Mohammed

 

Education Excellence

Brain Up Abacus Mental Maths Academy
Unplugged Tots
Sacred Heart High School for Girls
Milton Keynes College Group
Denbigh School

 

Icon/Lifetime Achievement

Mrs Rotna Roy
Dr Idrees Ahmed Mohammed

 

Seed

Encore Football
WiseStart Accountancy Training Ltd
Mavis Technologies
Ampergia Limited

 

STEM Ambassador

Jessica Willis
Laura McLeod
Swapna Alladi
Gayani Subasinghe (ACMA/CGMA)
Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE)
Mandy Legg
The Northamptonshire Manufacturing Alliance (Cassandra & Ché Campbell)
Christopher Gorton
Steve Millar – NHBC
Oyindamola Ojo-Eriamiatoe
Maryam Jazeem
Professor Harin Sellahewa

 

Student Superstar (Further / Higher Education)

Chenhao Mi
Film Academy Milton Keynes
James Adi
Cristian Munteanu
Ché Campbell

 

Student Superstar (School)

Willow Hill & Eleanor Walker
Maryam Jazeem

 

Sustainability

Cranfield University
Gemma Davies-Fairclough, Denbigh School
Ampergia Limited

 

Tomorrow’s Leader

Pomaa Stewart
Jonathan Shorten, VINCI Technology Centre
Cosmic Superstars Team
Ché Campbell
Madara Premawardhana Dassanayake Mudiyanselage

 

 

The MK STEM Awards 2025 is just the beginning. Looking ahead to 2026, the vision is to bring together a larger, even more diverse community of STEM enthusiasts and leaders from across Milton Keynes and the Oxford Cambridge Arc. This event will serve as a platform for uniting people, ideas, and innovations to create a lasting impact in the STEM sector.

 

We are building something that will not only celebrate achievement but also inspire future generations to push boundaries, solve real-world problems, and continue to shape a future driven by technology and innovation. Join us for what promises to be an inspiring and memorable evening in March, and a preview of what’s to come in 2026.”

Meena Chander, CEO of Events Together

 

 

Tickets for the MK STEM Awards 2025 are available now. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit: https://www.trybooking.com/uk/events/69983/sessions/477684/sections/125106/tickets

 

About the MK STEM Awards

The MK STEM Awards celebrate the vibrant and diverse STEM community in Milton Keynes and the surrounding areas. The awards recognise the achievements of individuals, organisations, and projects that have made significant contributions to the growth of STEM, including advancements in technology, innovation, education, sustainability, and more.

 

More from Milton Keynes:

More awards articles: