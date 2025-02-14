Finalists Announced for the 2025 MK STEM Awards: Celebrating the Best of Innovation, Diversity, and Excellence in STEM

Milton Keynes, February 2025: Meena Chander, Founder of the MK STEM Awards is proud to announce the finalists for its second annual event, set to take place on Tuesday, 4th March 2025, at the Hotel La Tour in Milton Keynes. The awards celebrate the outstanding achievements of innovators, entrepreneurs, educators, and students within the growing STEM community of Milton Keynes.
This year’s nominations have soared by 74%, showcasing an impressive variety of projects and initiatives that reflect the diverse and dynamic nature of the region’s STEM landscape. With entries spanning from blue-chip companies to local start-ups, schools, and individual contributors, the 2025 finalists represent the trailblazers shaping the future of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics across the region.
Meena Changer, organiser of the MK STEM Awards, expressed excitement over the record-breaking nominations stating, “We’re thrilled by the overwhelming response and the exceptional calibre of projects being showcased. The diversity of entries is a testament to the incredible talent and passion driving STEM forward in our region. Looking ahead, this sets the stage for an even larger STEM event in 2026, which will unite STEM enthusiasts and professionals from across Milton Keynes as well as branching into new regions including the Oxford Cambridge Arc.
The Finalists
The following nominees have been selected as finalists for the 2025 MK STEM Awards, representing the best of STEM in various categories:
The MK STEM Awards 2025 is just the beginning. Looking ahead to 2026, the vision is to bring together a larger, even more diverse community of STEM enthusiasts and leaders from across Milton Keynes and the Oxford Cambridge Arc. This event will serve as a platform for uniting people, ideas, and innovations to create a lasting impact in the STEM sector.
“We are building something that will not only celebrate achievement but also inspire future generations to push boundaries, solve real-world problems, and continue to shape a future driven by technology and innovation. Join us for what promises to be an inspiring and memorable evening in March, and a preview of what’s to come in 2026.”
Meena Chander, CEO of Events Together
