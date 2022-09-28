Entries open for region’s premier business awards

The 2023 Milton Keynes Business Achievement Awards will take place on 23 March at Stadium MK and as the region’s premier business awards ceremony, this year its main theme is ‘Celebrating Diversity’.

The event brings together the widest array of businesspeople, local politicians, and civic leaders to enthuse and celebrate all that is wonderful about this thriving powerhouse of a community.

The awards provide a rare opportunity to promote an organisation’s brand to a hugely influential audience, that has real buying power. Entries are now open across 14 different categories from Innovation and Professional Services through to Leisure & Entertainment and Technology. Entry is very simple and is open to any business with an MK postcode. First stage entry asks businesses to provide some basic information, such as what sectors they work within and how many staff, contractors or volunteers they have and who their customers are. Organisations can enter a maximum of two categories:

Celebrating Diversity – sponsored by Mazars

Charity of the Year – sponsorship available

Design & Creativity – sponsorship available

Culture & Arts – sponsorship available

Technology Business – sponsored by: Helix

New Business – sponsorship available

Customer Service – sponsorship available

Leisure & Entertainment – sponsorship available

Professional Services – sponsored by: dbfb

Business Impact in the Community – sponsored by My Milton Keynes

Small & Medium Business – sponsored by Ad Valorem

Micro Business – sponsored by Jardines BMW

Entrepreneur of the Year – sponsored by MHA

Innovation Award – sponsored by Niftylift

There will once again be an overall Business of the Year Award, selected by the panel of judges from the 14 category winners, and a Lifetime Achievement Award sponsored by All Things Business. The closing date for First Stage Entries is 18 November 2022.

Nicholas Mann, Chair of organisers Milton Keynes Business Leaders Partnership, said, “We are thrilled to finally get the 2023 awards underway. Last year saw a huge number of entries but we want to encourage even more businesses to get involved. With 14 categories available, every organisation will be able to find at least one to enter. This will be the first awards to run since Milton Keynes was granted city status, and we want to help businesses shout their success stories from the rooftops.”

Organisations can also find out more information on the many sponsorship opportunities available. This year, the awards welcome back Milton Keynes Council and The Open University as headline sponsors.

Visit the MKBAA website and enter today at www.mkbaa.co.uk