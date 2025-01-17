Countdown to a celebration as SME Bedfordshire Business Awards open for entries

‘IT’S TIME to celebrate you’ …That is the slogan of the 2025 SME Bedfordshire Business Awards.

And it is aimed squarely at Bedfordshire business because there are some great success stories to tell.

The SME Bedfordshire Business Awards will publicise the winners and finalists far and wide and now is the perfect time to get involved.

The 2024 Awards showed that the programme delivers huge visibility for local businesses.

Awards organiser Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce works its social networks, website content, email and newsletter promotions and its local, regional and national media contacts to the max before, during and after the awards.

A variety of sponsors have put their name to the 2025 Awards, demonstrating the high regard in which the programme is held locally.

Platinum Sponsors

Aegis Support Services; Jaltek

Gold Sponsors

ADA Cosmetics; Bartham Press; The Bedford College Group; FKCA Limited; Liebherr GB Limited; London Luton Airport; Luton Council; Quest Employment; Resourceful People Group; RSP UK; Talk UK Telecom; Wenta; Wrest Park Business Centre

Print Sponsor is Treacle Factory, Media Partner is Business2Business and Charity Partner is Working Options.

How to enter

You can enter up to three of the awards’ 21 categories, online, at www.bedfordshireawards.co.uk

Entries are open now and must be submitted in full by March 21.

Judging will take place during April and the finalists and winners will be revealed at the Awards Gala Dinner on June 19 at the Riverside Suite, Venue 360 in Luton.

Is my business eligible to enter?

Absolutely. If you have 250 employees or fewer and operate in Bedfordshire, your organisation is eligible to enter. There are no rules around sector or industry and there are categories for individuals as well as companies.

What’s my next step?

Visit www.bedfordshireawards.co.uk to learn more and submit your entry, making sure you leave enough time to gather the supporting information.

Early bird tickets to the SME Bedfordshire Business Awards Gala Dinner are available now at £110. Book your places at www.bedfordshireawards.co.uk.

