‘Building our STEM reputation nationally and internationally is vital for our local economy’: Awards aim to celebrate the cream of the STEM crop

MILTON KEYNES has a growing reputation as a leading UK hub for science, technology, engineering and maths. Now the city is set to applaud the cream of the STEM crop in a new awards competition.

The MK STEM Awards aims to recognise the best activity in science, technology, engineering and maths across schools, further education and business.

And the winners will be announced at a glittering gala ceremony at Unity Place, the new UK HQ of Santander, in February.

Entries are already coming in for the categories, which reflect the work being done by:

Schools, colleges and adult educational establishments;

Associations and research organisations, start-ups, incubators and not-for-profit bodies;

Innovation hubs and funded initiatives;

National and global businesses.

The MK STEM Awards have been organised by events company Events Together. Its chief executive Meena Chander pictured right says it is time that the STEM-related excellence taking place in Milton Keynes is recognised.

Its reputation as a major UK STEM hub and its long-time focus on the subjects in business and education is a major inward investment draw for the city from national and international companies.

“Building our STEM reputation nationally and internationally is vital for our local economy and will cement this city’s position as a critical hub for STEM within the UK,” says Ms Chander.

“The Gala Awards Dinner at Unity Place will be a glittering event, with some of the most prominent and pro-active STEM leaders in the city. It will be an ideal opportunity to bring everyone in our STEM community together, where we can share, recognise and celebrate the amazing developments and initiatives that are happing in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics in Milton Keynes.”

The deadline for entries is October 29, with the shortlist of finalists announced on November 15.

The awards have the backing of Women Leaders UK and production partner Outlook Creative Group. The Gala Awards Dinner takes place at Unity Place on February 29.

The awards are free to enter. For full details of the competition, categories and how to enter, visit https://events-together.co.uk/stem-event.