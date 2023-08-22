Awards celebrate the trailblazers in city’s booming STEM sector

MILTON KEYNES is preparing to celebrate the success of its thriving science, technology, engineering and maths sector.

The inaugural MK STEM Awards are to be presented at the new Unity Place, the UK headquarters building of banking giant Santander in Central Milton Keynes, in February.

Entries are already coming in and Milton Keynes-based organisations are already backing the initiative put together by events specialist Meena Chander below of event management company Events Together.

She said: “I believe that STEM has always been the future of Milton Keynes and this city continues to build its reputation as one of the UK’s premier Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics hubs. Its long-standing focus on STEM-related activities in business and education including R&D, start-ups and incubators, continues to attract inbound investment from larger national and global companies.”

Unity Place is the awards’ venue sponsor and the event also has the backing of the Milton Keynes-based Women Leaders UK group and production company Outlook Creative Group.

“These dedicated awards will focus and connect our STEM community and recognise and celebrate our STEM heroes,” said Ms Chander. “Building our STEM reputation nationally and internationally is vital for our local economy and will cement this city’s position as a critical hub for STEM within the UK.”

The awards are free to enter, with the deadline for entries October 29. To find out more and to enter, visit https://events-together.co.uk/stem-event/.

Women Leaders UK chair Dr Julie Mills pictured right said: “It is great to see an event which will celebrate the amazing individuals and organisations at the heart of Milton Keynes’ vibrant tech sector. The awards will amplify MK’s reputation as a high-tech, high-skill, high-wage economy and one of the UK’s best cities for tech.”

The Gala Awards Dinner at Unity Place on February 29 will be a glittering event attended by some of the most prominent and proactive STEM leaders in the city, Ms Chander said.

“It will be an ideal opportunity to bring everyone in our STEM community together, where we can share, recognise and celebrate the amazing developments and initiatives that are happening in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics in Milton Keynes,” she added.