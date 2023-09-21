Accountants strike gold as SMEs celebrate at MK & Buckinghamshire Business Awards

AN ACCOUNTANCY FIRM set up over 100 years ago took top honours last night (Wednesday) at the prestigious SME MK and Buckinghamshire Business Awards 2023.
Seymour Taylor was founded in Frogmoor, High Wycombe by Ernest Seymour in 1917 after being injured on the Western Front in World War I. Over 100 years later the business was crowned cream of the crop when it took the title of Corporate Social Responsibility Award and the coveted Overall Winner.
The SME MK and Buckinghamshire Business Awards 2023 took place for the seventh year at the Doubletree by Hilton at Stadium MK, with this year’s headline partner Ikea.
Awards director Damian Cummins pictured left said: “Once again we are delighted that the SME MK and Buckinghamshire Awards have brought together the very best of hard-working and enterprising business from across the city of Milton Keynes and the county of Buckinghamshire
“Our independent and expert judges have been able to crown the cream of that crop and it is wonderful that Seymour Taylor, an accountancy firm that has operated from the county for over 100 years, has taken the Overall Winner award.”
………………………………………………………………………………….
Main picture: Seymour Taylor receive their Overall Winner award from headline sponsor Ikea’s David Manser, market manager in Milton Keynes.
………………………………………………………………………………….
MEET THE WINNERS
BAME Business of the Year
Rivaro Travel
The Bus Shelter MK – Best Enterprising Business
Yellowyoyo
Best New Business
A Little Big Kid
Buckinghamshire Building Society – Buckinghamshire Business of the Year
Active in the Community CIC
Business Innovation
MA Group Property Claims
Business Doctors – Business of the Year less than 50 Employees
Active in the Community
Queensbury – Business Person of the Year
Sarah Watt – Alt Street Property
Wealth and Tax Management – Business Woman of the Year
Melanie Beck – MyMiltonKeynes Business Improvement District
Wealth and Tax Management – Community Business of the Year
Harry’s Rainbow
X+Why – Corporate Social Responsibility Award
Seymour Taylor
Snowdonia Hub – Employer of the Year
EWI Store
Neves Solicitors LLP – Family Business of the Year
The Engineering Quest
University of Buckingham – High Growth Business of the Year
EWI Store
Business MK + MK Pulse – Hospitality Business of the Year
The Cross Keys, Woolstone
Capital Space – Milton Keynes Business of the Year
Yellowyoyo
Buckinghamshire Building Society – Positive Impact Award
Harry’s Rainbow
Aegis Service – Excellence
B P Collins LLP
IKEA – Sustainability Award
The Willen Ice Cream Company
123 Internet – Website of the Year
NU ERA SPIRITS
Queensbury – Young Business Person of the Year
Feroze Shanmughanathan – Rivaro Travel
IKEA – Overall Winner
Seymour Taylor
“In its seventh year the SME MK and Buckinghamshire Business Awards has once again shown that MK and Bucks is the home of some of the most industrious and entrepreneurial businesses in the UK,” said Mr Cummins.
“We can be very proud that the local and regional economy is served by so many successful SMEs and there is no doubt both winners and finalists will be spearheading that march.”