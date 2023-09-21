Accountants strike gold as SMEs celebrate at MK & Buckinghamshire Business Awards

AN ACCOUNTANCY FIRM set up over 100 years ago took top honours last night (Wednesday) at the prestigious SME MK and Buckinghamshire Business Awards 2023.

Seymour Taylor was founded in Frogmoor, High Wycombe by Ernest Seymour in 1917 after being injured on the Western Front in World War I. Over 100 years later the business was crowned cream of the crop when it took the title of Corporate Social Responsibility Award and the coveted Overall Winner.

The SME MK and Buckinghamshire Business Awards 2023 took place for the seventh year at the Doubletree by Hilton at Stadium MK, with this year’s headline partner Ikea.

Awards director Damian Cummins pictured left said: “Once again we are delighted that the SME MK and Buckinghamshire Awards have brought together the very best of hard-working and enterprising business from across the city of Milton Keynes and the county of Buckinghamshire

"Our independent and expert judges have been able to crown the cream of that crop and it is wonderful that Seymour Taylor, an accountancy firm that has operated from the county for over 100 years, has taken the Overall Winner award."

Main picture: Seymour Taylor receive their Overall Winner award from headline sponsor Ikea's David Manser, market manager in Milton Keynes.

MEET THE WINNERS

BAME Business of the Year

Rivaro Travel

The Bus Shelter MK – Best Enterprising Business

Yellowyoyo

Best New Business

A Little Big Kid

Buckinghamshire Building Society – Buckinghamshire Business of the Year

Active in the Community CIC

Business Innovation

MA Group Property Claims

Business Doctors – Business of the Year less than 50 Employees

Active in the Community

Queensbury – Business Person of the Year

Sarah Watt – Alt Street Property

Wealth and Tax Management – Business Woman of the Year

Melanie Beck – MyMiltonKeynes Business Improvement District

Wealth and Tax Management – Community Business of the Year

Harry’s Rainbow

X+Why – Corporate Social Responsibility Award

Seymour Taylor

Snowdonia Hub – Employer of the Year

EWI Store

Neves Solicitors LLP – Family Business of the Year

The Engineering Quest

University of Buckingham – High Growth Business of the Year

EWI Store

Business MK + MK Pulse – Hospitality Business of the Year

The Cross Keys, Woolstone

Capital Space – Milton Keynes Business of the Year

Yellowyoyo

Buckinghamshire Building Society – Positive Impact Award

Harry’s Rainbow

Aegis Service – Excellence

B P Collins LLP

IKEA – Sustainability Award

The Willen Ice Cream Company

123 Internet – Website of the Year

NU ERA SPIRITS

Queensbury – Young Business Person of the Year

Feroze Shanmughanathan – Rivaro Travel

IKEA – Overall Winner

Seymour Taylor

“In its seventh year the SME MK and Buckinghamshire Business Awards has once again shown that MK and Bucks is the home of some of the most industrious and entrepreneurial businesses in the UK,” said Mr Cummins.