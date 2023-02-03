Automation products manufacturer completes purchase of new HQ premises

REFURBISHMENT work is under way on an engineering company’s new UK headquarters after it completed the acquisition of a business unit at Wolverton Mill in Milton Keynes.

Metal Work UK now owns a warehouse and associated office space in Featherstone Road after finalising the multi-million pound deal. The new HQ pictured above is near to the company’s current base on Wolverton Mill in Blackhill Drive.

Property consultancy Kirkby Diamond has been appointed to manage the extension and refurbishment work on the new property and handle the sale of Metal Work UK’s current premises, which will become surplus to requirements once the work on its new building is complete. That is expected to be by the end of this year.

Metal Work UK is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of industrial automation components. Its new premises comprises a 6,220 sq ft warehouse and more than 9,700 sq ft of office space.

Managing director Anthony Smith said: “Moving to a new high-quality headquarters marks the start of an exciting new era for us, assisting our expansion and creating new job opportunities. Operating within these first-class facilities will enable us to grow the business while retaining staff and attracting new talent.”

Formed in 1983, Metal Work UK is the UK subsidiary of the Metal Work Group, based in northern Italy. It promotes and distributes the complete range of Metal Work industrial equipment products throughout the UK and Ireland.

Eamon Kennedy pictured, executive partner and head of agency and business development at Kirkby Diamond, said: “Metal Work UK’s move will bring further investment to the area and could create new jobs, which is tremendous for Milton Keynes. With our appointment to sell the company’s existing premises and to lead the complete refurbishment of the property through our building consultancy team, this is another excellent result for Kirkby Diamond.”