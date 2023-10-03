Asset firm wins green light for HQ building: Work begins after U-turn on planned new site

PLANNING PERMISSION has been granted for a new bespoke corporate headquarters for asset management business Dawsongroup plc on the site of its current head office in Milton Keynes.

The company had planned to move from its HQ in Tongwell to a new building on land it owned at Brogborough near M1 J13. Construction work was due to start as the pandemic hit, during which time Dawsongroup had a change of heart and elected to sell the Brogborough site and remain at Tongwell in a new bespoke facility.

The company will begin work on partially demolishing the workshop part of its current premises while the new building pictured above is constructed. Then the rest of the old building will be bulldozed, leaving new headquarters to house Dawsongroup’s future head office function.

“The business has outgrown our existing building in Tongwell and we have taken our time to reach what we believe is the best solution for our fast-growing group,” said Dawsongroup’s director of property Freya Dawson.

The new three-storey building has been designed with high-level energy efficiency and containing, where possible, sustainably sourced materials. It will provide 37,000 sq ft of modern working environment including a communal space, electric vehicle recharging points, a coffee shop, a gym, shower facilities and changing areas.

The entrance will feature a double height atrium and the building also will have an outdoor terrace for private functions.

“The design of the new building is focussed on employee wellbeing and on hitting targets to support our journey in achieving net-zero,” Ms Dawson said. “There is an elegance to our staff remaining in Tongwell while providing everyone with a significantly improved working environment. That said, it is a challenging project to demolish and build, all on the same parcel of land.”

The new building is planned to be ready for occupation in the first half of 2026.