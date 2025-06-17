‘An incredible honour’: Gift voucher business heads for national finals of Great British Entrepreneur Awards

Caroline Watson.

BUCKINGHAMSHIRE business Voucherline Limited has been named a finalist in the 2025 Allica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards, shortlisted in the Established Business of the Year – South East category.

The awards celebrate the most exceptional and inspiring business stories across the UK. This year’s shortlist includes more than 800 entrepreneurs.

This year’s finalists:

Employ over 25,000 people across the UK.

Expect to create more than 9,000 new jobs over the next year.

Generate a combined turnover of £2.25 billion.

Represent an average business age of six years.

Voucherline’s founder Caroline Watson said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be named a finalist. It’s an incredible honour to be recognised alongside some of the UK’s most exciting and ambitious businesses.

“This recognition is a huge testament to the hard work of our team and our mission to bring cost effective reward and benefits platforms using UK and European gift cards to all businesses across the UK”.

The Great British Entrepreneur Awards are supported by Allica Bank, which has an office in Milton Keynes. Its chief product and strategy officer Conrad Ford said: “At Allica, we’re consistently inspired by the energy and strength of UK SMEs.

“This year’s finalists represent a vital force in the British economy, driving innovation, creating jobs, and making a real difference in their communities.

“We’re proud to support the Great British Entrepreneur Awards for the third year in a row, recognising these outstanding business leaders who are not only demonstrating resilience in a challenging business environment but are paving the way for future entrepreneurs to follow.”

Frankie James, founder of the Great British Entrepreneur Awards, added: “We’re so proud to reveal this year’s shortlist, a truly remarkable group of founders who are changing lives and transforming industries. The quality of entries gets stronger every year, and it’s clear that the entrepreneurial spirit in the UK is more alive than ever.”

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony at Grosvenor House in London on November 17.

Past winners include the founders of BrewDog, Grenade, ClearScore, Zilch, and Unbiased, many of whom were recognised early in their entrepreneurial journey by the awards.

………………………………….

Stay connected with local business through Business MK. Join our exclusive community for the latest news, insights, updates, features and thought leadership.

Stay informed – subscribe now at bit.ly/3MZiqzQ. Unsubscribe at any time.