Access approved: ‘Old-fashioned’ passwords will be history within 5 years, predicts expert

PREPARE for a major shift in technology that will spell the end of passwords within five years.

That is the message to employers from a technology expert who says that passkeys are the future and are already being backed by the world’s largest tech corporations.

“I have seen the future of logging in. It is called passkeys and it is so easy,” said Tony Capewell, founder and managing director of technology support company Your Cloud Works, which works with businesses in Northamptonshire.

“Passkeys have just been introduced by Apple. But all the big tech companies including Google and Microsoft are behind them. And I really do think this will be the end of old-fashioned passwords forever. The first ever password was created in 1961. I believe passwords have been hated ever since.”

Passkeys work by unlocking a computer using facial or fingerprint recognition. Tech experts believe they will soon become the standard way to log in to any device.

“Because this is so much easier, people will want to use it,” said Mr Capewell. “And it makes phishing scams less likely as someone will not be able to log in without your unlocked phone near their computer.

“This is a welcome innovation and I think it is going to make technology so much easier for local businesses.”