A perfect picture of connection, conversation and engagement

ARE YOU looking for a local thought leadership event that encourages conversation, ideas, insights and thought-provoking talking points?

Led by brand, creative, digital and communications agency Stratos, in collaboration with Hut 3, Creative Chapters and Playbound, Picture This is proud to bring brands, businesses and community organisations together to learn from and connect with industry experts and one another.

As a free, non-profit making event, which is funded by its organisers, Picture This is all about adding value to the business community in Milton Keynes and beyond. Everyone is welcome to join and we invite input and recommendations from attendees and partners for topic suggestions and speakers.

Picture This 2025 will take place on July 3 at the offices of aiimi in Milton Keynes, with the theme, speakers, and ticket booking details to be announced soon. The format for the event will include expert knowledge sharing from our speakers, networking, nibbles and a live Q&A.

Milton Keynes Hospital Charity remains the chosen charity partner for Picture This, with attendees invited to give an optional donation to the charity when booking their event tickets. Organiser Stratos has a long-standing relationship with the charity and the team behind it and admires their commitment and work within our community.

Previous Picture This speakers have included Network Rail’s head of communications, a commercial leader with over 20 years of experience in leisure, hospitality, retail, and tech, a photographic artist and academic researcher from West Herts College, head of solutions at a creative tech company that specialises in AI and data, and a LinkedIn top voice in sales.

Pulse Group Media, which publishes Business MK and MK Pulse magazines and hosts Your Business Expo events in Milton Keynes, Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire is proud to join Picture This as media partner. Director Martin Lewis Stevenson said: “Picture This, aligns with our own commitment to drive forward the success of local businesses. Our mission is simple: to keep our communities connected, informed and entertained by delivering engaging content and dynamic events that resonate with local people.”

