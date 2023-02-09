‘A fantastic way to enter the world of work’: MP hails success of apprenticeships

ROADS and Local Transport Minister Richard Holden is pictured on a visit to the John Lewis distribution centre at Magna Park in Milton Keynes to meet local apprentices learning their trade there.

The visit on Monday, the start of National Apprenticeship Week (February 6–12), was an opportunity for the education and skills sector to celebrate the achievements of apprentices around the country.

Mr Holden was accompanied by Milton Keynes South MP Iain Stewart. The two politicians chatted with apprentices working towards becoming LGV drivers and engineers.

Mr Stewart pictured above, second from left said: “Apprenticeships are a fantastic way for students to enter the world of work, helping them to build new skills and gain vital industry knowledge, all while being paid. Each new apprenticeship means another student building the skills and knowledge they need for a long and successful career.”

Government figures show that 11,540 new apprenticeships have been created in Mr Stewart’s constituency since 2010. More than 5.3 million have been launched across England and the government has announced £2.3 billion of additional funding for 2023-24 and 2023-25, with colleges that deliver skills and training getting the most focused support.

Alongside reforms to apprenticeships, the government has introduced T-Levels and established 12 Institutes of Technology including the South Central Institute of Technology at Milton Keynes College’s Bletchley campus.

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan pictured left said: “My apprenticeship was my golden ticket. It gave me a unique insight into how a business operated, from the shop floor to the boardroom. I learned the skills that businesses truly value and it launched my career in international business.

“This National Apprenticeship Week I hope more people learn about the incredible opportunities available in everything from engineering to healthcare. Whatever career goals you aspire to, they can be achieved through an apprenticeship which can take you all the way up to masters degree level”.