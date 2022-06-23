We’re ready: London Luton Airport set for summer peak after a ‘smooth’ Jubilee holiday

MORE than five million passengers are expected through London Luton Airport this summer.

The airport is gearing up for peak operations between now and September after welcoming 1.2 million passengers in May, with a further 200,000 travelling over the Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier this month.

Despite the significant increase in passengers, the airport’s operations teams provided a smooth travel experience for customers, with security wait times averaging ten minutes or less and almost 99% of flights operating as scheduled.

London Luton chief executive Alberto Martin said: “The half-term holiday provided further evidence of the continued surge in demand for air travel and I am delighted that LLA was able to step up in what has been a difficult period for our industry.

“The hard work and commitment of our frontline teams was key to this success, as it has been all year, and it has been fantastic to receive such positive feedback from our customers.

“LLA has achieved an average wait time for security of less than 10 minutes year to date, and with a busy summer ahead of us, we will be working hard to maintain a high level of operational and customer service excellence.”