Transport secretary hails progress in UK-wide electric vehicle charging network

TRANSPORT Secretary Mark Harper is pictured on a visit to the headquarters of electric vehicle charge point manufacturer bp pulse in Milton Keynes, where he highlighted the progress being made in rolling out the EV charging network across the UK.

There are 60,000 charge points around the country – a 45% increase on last year as the government’s ambitious expansion programme gathers pace ahead of the 2035 date when the sale of new petrol- and diesel-powered vehicles is due to end.

The Secretary of State (pictured above, second from left) said: “It is about making it easier to switch to electric, about making EV charging points easier to find and easier to operate.”

The government has also begun a pilot project to install EV charging points at motorway service stations around the UK.

Mr Harper was accompanied on his visit to bp pulse’s head office on Linford Wood by Milton Keynes North MP Ben Everitt.

The latest figures show that Milton Keynes has the third most public electric car charging points per 100,000 population in England, outside of London boroughs. This is thanks to millions of pounds worth of government investment into the city, Mr Everitt said.

As of April, there were 599 publicly available chargers in Milton Keynes, up from 478 in April 2023, while the city also has 167 ultra-fast chargers.