‘The lifeblood of our community’: MP launches campaign backing small businesses

MP Chris Curtis is getting behind the business community in his Milton Keynes North constituency with the launch of a social media campaign.

His Small Business Saturday campaign will highlight a local small business on social media each week. The aim is simple: to attract more customers to local companies and to promote discussion around the importance of shopping and buying local.

“Small businesses are the lifeblood of our community, within the city and in MK North’s fantastic old town high streets,” said Chris (pictured above on Stony Stratford High Street). “But there is no escaping the fact that business owners are struggling and I want to do what I can to support them.”

Chris is also planning closer engagement with local businesses to feed into discussions with government ministers about future policy. Labour says its primary mission is to grow the UK economy.

“Each pound spent with a small business in Milton Keynes goes back into our local economy and helps us thrive,” Chris said. “As MK North’s MP, I want to champion this. Please let me know where you think I should feature as part of this campaign.”

Leave a comment on Chris’s first Small Business Saturday Facebook post at https://tinyurl.com/49pjw4fz to suggest local businesses to be featured.