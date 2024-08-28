Stoic Roofing & Construction Celebrates Grand Opening of New Office in Olney

Stoic Roofing & Construction is pleased to announce the grand opening of its new, purpose-built office in the heart of Olney, Buckinghamshire. This state-of-the-art facility will also be the headquarters for its sister companies, Zeno Construction and Abbeymill Homes.

The new office, designed with efficiency and collaboration at its core, represents a significant milestone for Stoic Roofing & Construction. It embodies the company’s commitment to growth while remaining true to its guiding principle: ‘Build with quality.’ Constructed by Zeno Construction, the modern workspace will accommodate over 60 employees, with ample room to support the group’s continued expansion.

From the purchase of the land to the completion of the building, the project has been meticulously planned and executed, resulting in a cutting-edge, open-plan office that meets the diverse needs of all three companies.

Stoic Roofing & Construction has built a strong reputation within the industry, known for delivering top-tier roofing solutions accompanied by exceptional customer service. The company’s expertise extends across residential, commercial, and industrial roofing projects, ensuring each client’s needs are met with precision and a personal touch.

Zeno Construction brings a wealth of experience to the construction sector, specialising in public, residential, and commercial projects. Their first-class service and meticulous attention to detail have made them a preferred choice for various construction projects locally and across the UK.

Abbeymill Homes is dedicated to developing beautiful homes that harmonise with their surroundings. For over 30 years, Abbeymill Homes has focused on thoughtful design and quality craftsmanship, creating living spaces that families proudly call home.

The new office in Olney, Buckinghamshire, was strategically chosen to enhance accessibility and convenience for clients and partners, while providing a bright, modern working environment for the three companies. It boasts cutting-edge amenities to support the growing needs of the businesses and their clients, including a state-of-the-art gym, break-out meeting rooms, a conference room, and even a golf studio.