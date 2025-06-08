‘Staying ahead of our adversaries’: Defence and security cluster focuses on innovation, collaboration and growth to protect UK security

A STRATEGIC initiative aimed at strengthening the defence sector in the East of England has launched at Lockheed Martin UK’s manufacturing site at Ampthill.

The UK’s latest Regional Defence and Security Cluster is a collaboration between the Defence and Security Accelerator, industry, small and medium-sized businesses, academia and local authorities.

The East RDSC aims to drive innovation, foster collaboration, and stimulate economic growth across the defence and security sectors. The East region, comprised of Essex, Suffolk, Norfolk, Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire, and Bedfordshire plays host to a huge array of technical capability.

The cluster, covering Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire, Essex, Suffolk and Norfolk, will serve as a catalyst for the development of cutting-edge technologies to address the UK’s evolving security needs.

Speaking at the launch, Maria Eagle – the government’s Minister for Defence Procurement and Industry – said: “Technological innovation is vital to staying ahead of our adversaries and our commitment to actioning the recommendations of the Strategic Defence Review will ensure we deliver a full range of cutting-edge capabilities to our armed forces.

“However, this work cannot be delivered alone. Collaborations between government, academia and companies of varying sizes will be at the heart of that delivery. I look forward to the work with the RDSC both to deliver for our personnel and boost regional growth.”

The cluster will focus on:

Encouraging innovation through research and development.

Fostering relationships and building partnerships.

Facilitating knowledge transfer between academia, industry and government.

Leveraging expertise from SMEs and emerging tech firms.

Providing a clear route for non-traditional suppliers to enter the defence market.

Growing a talent pipeline to ensure a skilled future workforce.

Strengthening supply chains and export opportunities.

Anita Friend, head of the Defence and Security Accelerator, said: “In supporting the creation of Regional Defence and Security Clusters, the MOD and my team in DASA recognised that collaboration between the established industry suppliers, SMEs and academia, supported by regional partnerships, was key to increasing the diversity in the regions to develop, exploit and commercialise advanced innovation for defence and security.

“The East RDSC will have a vital central role in fostering that collaboration for the East of England as part of the growing network of regional clusters.”

